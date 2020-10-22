“Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wee-ner”
The world-famous Wienermobile is rolling through Pima County this weekend, giving residents an experience to relish—a chance to “meat” those bun-tastic hot doggers who are on a coast to coast weenie roast.
Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Mayochup Molly and Saucy Spence will be handing out wiener whistles and taking pictures with you, their sausage subjects. If you’re nice to them, they may even give you your own honorary hot dogger name. If you’re really nice, you’ll even get a chance to win their special Halloween wiener whistle.
The Wienermobile will be making stops at:
- Marana Pumpkin Patch — 1 to 7 p.m., today, 14901 N. Wentz Road
- Botanical Gardens — 9 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 23, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
- St. Philip's Plaza Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 24, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
- Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm — 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 24, 2405 W. Wetmore Road
- San Xavier del Bac Mission — noon to 1:30 p.m, Oct. 25, 1950 W. San Xavier Road
Want the Weinermobile to visit your work or private event while in town?
Send them a request at https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile/request. They can't honor all requests during their limited time in the Old Pueblo, but they'll doggone try!
Oscar Mayer began employing the Wienermobile during the Great Depression after the owner’s nephew, Karl Mayer, came up with the idea that driving around a giant wiener could sell hot dogs. The original 1936 Wienermobile was only 13 feet and cost about $5,000. Soon after hitting the highways of the U.S.A, the public went crazy. The high-octane hot dog cut the mustard and it became an icon almost overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.