Día de los Muertos at Tohono Chul. Modern celebrations of this holiday, which recognizes and celebrates death, are a rich and beautiful part of Tucson’s cultural heritage. This exhibit features 61 works from 42 different Arizona artists, who bring the spirit of the holiday to life in works with both personal and universal meaning. Manuel Fontes, who studied fine art photography at Phoenix College and earned his BA and MA in ecological anthropology from ASU, is joining Tohono Chul’s team as co-curator for the exhibit. His art has been shown in 11 Tohono Chul exhibitions since 2015. On display through Nov. 8 at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Galleries open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. $15 adult entry, $13 seniors/military, $6 kids ages 5 to 12.
Yume Japanese Gardens Reopens. This year, which has so far been about three decades long, but simultaneously 14 seconds long, has felt weird. We could all use some Zen energy and a little bit of a mental reset, which is why we’re so excited for this reopening! And in tandem with the tiniest, most hopeful glimmer of cooler weather on the horizon? Wonderful. Come on down to stroll through the serene gardens at Yume. If you’re really looking for a treat, sign up for their Path to Emotional Healing Program, where you’ll learn to reflect on your own stories to enable yourself to thrive. Yume Japanese Gardens is located at 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. $13 GA, $10 seniors, $9 students/military, $6 kids 3 to 15.
LADY HAHA Comedy Open Mic for Women & LGBTQ+. We love a comedy show that represents a variety of people! And that’s what this show is all about. Hosted by local comedians Priscilla Fernandez, Mo Urban and Amber Frame, this is a night full of all forms of comedy. Come on up and do five minutes of stage time (or seven if you buy a drink). If you’re not the type, you can always just come to watch and have a good laugh. Sign up starts at 7 p.m. and open mic starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. 191 Toole. Free.
Madaras Gallery “Love Affair” show. Madaras Gallery, one of Tucson’s favorite art galleries, is hosting their annual show where owner Diana Madaras will unveil 15 new paintings. Madaras is known throughout Tucson for her vibrant and whimsical depictions of the Southwest and desert landscapes, particularly with colorful saguaros. At the show, Madaras will also unveil three paintings from her “Master Series,” which is a collection of Southwest scenes painted in the style of the Old Masters. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24. 3035 N. Swan Road.
