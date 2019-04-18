Art finds many homes in Southern Arizona, including some unlikely ones like Roche Tissue Diagnostics in Oro Valley.
Roche, an innovator of cancer diagnostics for patients worldwide, has long committed itself to the arts, and partners with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance to incorporate art in the daily work experience. That partnership resulted in the creation of gallery exhibitions at the Ventana Gallery.
Ventana Gallery’s next exhibition, “Uncommon Beauty: Pathology and other microscopic wonders and realities in nature,” showcases a collaboration between pathologist Marilyn Bui of The Moffitt Cancer Center and her patient, artist Raymond Paul, both from Tampa, Florida.
According to SAACA: When Paul was first diagnosed with sarcoma in 2011, he expressed a desire to truly see what his disease looked like. Dr. Bui invited Paul to view his tumor through a double-headed microscope and provided him with digital images which would become his inspiration for a series of large-scale abstract paintings. Paul describes his work as “a visual manifestation of the battle raging within, and a powerful testament to the beauty of hope.”
Uncommon Beauty will highlight a selection of Ray’s work alongside a selection of work by pathologist and mixed media artist Mary Lachman. The exhibit will also feature local community artists displaying submissions that further investigate the theme of finding beauty in unexpected places. Uncommon Beauty is on display through July 9 at Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive. A public opening reception for the exhibit will be held this Thursday, April 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Ventana Gallery is open to the public by appointment, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call SAACA at 333-4087. All appointments must be made 48 hours in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.