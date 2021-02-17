Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 still widespread, we’re looking at events you can enjoy from home or outdoors this week.
Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum events. This local historical museum is hosting a series of events, both online and in-person for the coming weeks. To begin, the Presidio museum’s outdoor walking tours are continuing on Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. These two-and-a-half mile tours go through downtown where you can learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Masks and social distancing are required. Guide will be on a microphone to support social distancing. In addition, the Presidio museum’s Salon & Saloon Lecture Series has gone virtual. This month’s topic is Naiche: The Last Hereditary Chief of the Chiricahua Apache, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Bill Cavaliere, president of the Cochise County Historical Society. This lecture will go over Naiche, who unexpectedly rose to the position of chief in 1876 with the sudden passing of his older brother. For more information, visit tucsonpresidio.com
The Loft Cinema. Tucson’s arthouse cinema is giving you plenty of films to watch from the comfort of your own home thanks to their streaming options.
This week, multiple new movies are available for streaming: “Sin” follows acclaimed artist Michelangelo as he works on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. But when his commissioner Pope Julius II dies, Michelangelo becomes obsessed with sourcing the finest marble to complete his tomb. In Italian with English subtitles.
“17 Blocks” in a documentary following a family living 17 blocks from the U.S. Capitol, and their decades-long fight for a city plagued by poverty, addiction, and gun violence. The film follows the characters through periods of joy and sadness, all captured on tape with stunning intimacy.
“Days of the Bagnold Summer” is the film adaptation of acclaimed graphic novel, a coming-of-age story about single motherhood and Metallica.
The Loft’s outdoor Open Air Cinema is also screening films in their parking lot. Perfect if you want to get out of the house but still remain socially distanced. This week, the Loft’s Open Air Cinema is screening “Nomadland,” a about a year in the life of a stoic, stubbornly independent widow who, having spent her adult life in a now-defunct company town, repurposes an old van and sets off in search of seasonal work. This film will screen Friday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. For more information, visit
Sculptures in the Eye of a Needle. The charming midtown Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is hosting a new exhibit with an emphasis on “mini.” What started out as a personal challenge for Colombian artist Flor Carvajal has turned into a passion: tiny sculptures along the side of, and sometimes even in the eye of, a needle. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is hosting Carvajal’s “micro-miniature” art for the first time in the US. Carvajal’s work covers Latin American and religious imagery, such as Christ bearing his cross, robes, beard and crown -- all within the eye of a needle. “In the Eye of a Needle: Micro Miniatures by Flor Carvajal” runs from Thursday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, June 27 at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. For more information, visit theminitimemachine.org
