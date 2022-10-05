Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago.
For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
“We have stayed at a few hotels where they’ve really done a good job of incorporating the feel of Pueblo, of tribe, of all of these,” Misra said. “Also, the ambiance and the feeling of history, not just in the root product, but also in the food.”
Simply speaking, he wanted to be involved in that experience from a professional standpoint. In addition, the growing market in Tucson is something that was greatly intriguing to Misra.
“I always wanted to do something where we can really get that, that historical and local connection, so when this came up for sale, I came out immediately to see it,” he said. “From a business perspective, Tucson is such a fast-growing market. There are a lot of great upsides and both business demand generators, but also from a tourism perspective of things to do in the market. It just felt like a very strong community.”
With the acquisition, Misra is looking forward to adding to his hotel’s identity.
“We really want to make this that full Pueblo oasis in the marketplace, and something that really feels like Tucson, something that feels like desert that you’re not going to be able to experience if you stay with one of the brand name hotels here.”
Luckily for Misra, however, he said Atira Hotels won’t exactly have to pick up the pieces and completely turn Lodge on the Desert around the way they normally would when acquiring a new property.
“You can tell that the previous ownership cared about the product, taking care of their team, and their place in the community,” he said. “Normally when we’re going to buy a hotel, we have to turn it around, we have to fix broken things, we have to find talent and upgrade the team and deal with problems.
“Here, it’s like we’re the third runner in a relay race and you’re handing us the baton and we’re so far ahead of everyone else. It’s a good position to be in.”
Lodge on the Desert features 103 casita-style rooms for lodging. It is situated on 5 acres in Midtown Tucson and set against the backdrop of the Santa Catalina Mountains.
Misra said location, affordability, amenity variety, and historical aspect to the hotel are some things that set it apart from local competition.
A huge thing, however, is that Lodge on the Desert is not like many other hotels in the area from a lodging standpoint. The casita-style rooms provide a much different look from anything the competition may provide.
“You don’t have one building, you have kind of like you’re coming into an old village,” Misra said. “Each casita normally has about four lodging rooms. Especially at night, you can see the stars out while you’re wandering between the casitas in this arid landscaping with lighting and some sculptures. You just feel like you’re in this old village, going to your part of the village and that’s pretty exciting.”
For Misra, the scenic view of the Santa Catalina Mountains is a huge added bonus to guests at the hotel as well.
“All of these rooms, you basically open your blinds and you’re staring right out at those beautiful mountains,” Misra said. “We talked about resort and being in leisure and enjoying the environment. The fact that you can just look out your window and can you see these beauties there, you’re not looking at a hotel tower, you’re not looking at a gas station. You have unobstructed views.”
As far as changes go, Misra said nothing big will have to be changed, but the hotel will be making a concerted effort to be more environmentally friendly moving forward. This includes using silverware, glasses and coffee mugs in the casitas rather than paper cups and plasticware.
“We want to be responsible and reusable,” Misra said. “We understand what’s going on with the environment and our water crisis and climate and we want to be good stewards of that. These reflect what type of positioning the hotel has there.”
In addition to all of that, the hotel has an on-site restaurant, dubbed “Cielos,” which offers Southwestern-inspired dishes and margaritas. Misra said they are welcoming back executive chef Miguel Angel Heredia, who was with Cielos several years back.
“When he was a chef several years back, we really had a great local following,” Misra said. “We’re going to be redesigning the entire menu and bar menu and cocktails and everything at the restaurant.”
With the hotel headed in a good direction after the acquisition, Misra is excited to welcome guests — whether they have already stayed or not — to Lodge on the Desert in the upcoming year.
“People who have come or haven’t come or haven’t come in a while, we’d love to welcome them in this upcoming year because we are going through everything and trying to create some really exciting elements,” he said. “This is your oasis in the desert, and we want to create that feeling with so many touch points.”
