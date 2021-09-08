Return to Woodstock: The Tributaries. I think we can all agree with Garfield that Mondays are rough. So, thank goodness we have the Gaslight Theatre’s Monday night concert series to take the edge off a little bit. This particular Monday is basically a highlight reel of Woodstock—you’ll get all the peace, love and hits packed into just two hours, without any of the waiting around or getting too high. Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Arlo Guthrie, Janis Joplin, CCR and plenty more. They’ll even give you some background about the artists and songs! 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. $15 to $27.
Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch. It’s time for another day of tours, displays and themed presentations at Steam Pump Ranch! They’re kicking off this second-Saturday series this month, and, in this cycle, they’ll celebrate a different theme each month. This week is Hispanic Heritage Month, to honor a culture that is deeply entwined with the history of Oro Valley. Enjoy the Farmers Market and antique fair while also expanding your cultural knowledge. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road.
Tucson Pops
Orchestra.This week’s concert in the park features guest conductor Toru Tagawa, as well as guest artist David Morgan on the tuba. Tagawa, originally from Japan, started playing the violin at age 6 and has now been the music director and conductor of the Tucson Repertory Orchestra since 2011. Morgan has been the principal tuba of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra since 2010. And you’ll hear a variety of pieces, from Verdi, Beethoven and Berlioz to a Beatles medley. Of course, Morgan will be playing the Washington Post March on the tuba as well. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free.
