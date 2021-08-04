The Stinking Rose is actually the name of a restaurant in San Francisco but since then has become a nickname for that lovely little vegetable known as garlic.
Garlic is a popular ingredient in many recipes around the world. Besides imparting great flavor to various culinary specialties, this little bulb has numerous health benefits.
Native to the Middle East and northern Africa, allium sativun (aka garlic) is one of the oldest cultivated plants in the world. It is mentioned in the Bible and the Quran. Ancient Egyptians may have been the first culture to grow and use garlic for its supposed sacred qualities and physical strength in its warriors. Garlic bulbs were found in King Tut’s tomb. Trade and exploration introduced garlic to China and India where it was eventually used medicinally.
Garlic is seen by nutritionists and dieticians as a nutritional powerhouse with Vitamins B and C, iron, selenium, copper, potassium and manganese.
Garlic confers a boost to our immune system by controlling cytokine production which increases our natural killer cells activity. A study published in Advances in Therapy, July 2001, showed that people who eat garlic get fewer colds and recover faster from colds and other viruses. Research published in the October 2020 issue of Trends in Food Science and Technology also cited garlic’s antiviral properties.
The compounds in garlic that give it that pungent odor are organosulphurs, allicin and diallyl disulphide. Allicin is the oily liquid rendered when garlic is chopped and provides its antioxidant and anti- inflammatory properties. These compounds stimulate a particular neuron pathway which causes blood vessels to relax. This relaxation lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow throughout the body. These compounds are also found in other members of the Allium genus family of plants such as onions, leeks, shallots, and chives. This reduction in inflammation may reduce the pain of and swelling associated with both rheumatoid and osteoarthritis.
Research into garlic’s anti-cancer properties was explored in the July 2020 issue of Antioxidants. The authors concluded that eating garlic can reduce the risk of developing certain cancers and relieve some symptoms of some cancers such as breast, colorectal, lung, and colon through “numerous mechanisms … including the inhibition of mutagenesis by blocking metabolism, through its free radical scavenging, or by decreasing cell proliferation and tumor growth.”
The cardiovascular benefits have been well studied for many years. A diet rich in garlic lowers blood pressure, decreases platelet clumping and increases fibrinolysis (the breaking down of blood clots). Garlic stimulates the nitric oxide in blood vessels which causes them to relax. It lowers blood triglycerides and LDL (bad cholesterol) while increasing HDL (good cholesterol). Garlic may reduce plaque from sticking to blood vessel walls by inhibiting the formation of the initial complex that develops into atherosclerotic plaque. Garlic’s vitamin B6 lowers levels of homocysteine which is known to damage the walls of arteries and veins. These positive effects can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular
diseases.
Selenium is a trace mineral that is incorporated into proteins to make selenoprotiens which are antioxidant enzymes. This antioxidant effect prevents cellular damage by free radicals, natural byproducts of oxygen metabolism that may contribute to such chronic illnesses as cancer and heart disease. Selenoprotiens also help regulate the thyroid and protect the body against heavy metal poisoning. Manganese is another trace mineral important for carbohydrate and cholesterol metabolism, blood sugar regulation, thyroid function and the development of cartilage, bone and skin.
The allicin in garlic has been shown to help control weight. Laboratory animals fed a high-fructose diet that developed high blood pressure, elevated triglycerides and abnormal insulin levels were divided into two groups. One group received allicin while the control group did not. The diets in both groups remained the same but the allicin group maintained or lost weight while the control group gained weight.
Eating garlic raw confers the most benefit. Try crushing and mixing into a salad dressing, spread on toast with avocado, or add to pesto or salsa. But raw garlic is strong and not to everyone’s liking so cooking is OK if you can avoid heating it above 140 degrees since the allicin can be destroyed at higher temperatures. And garlic breath is offensive to most people. Chewing on apples, lettuce, parsley, and fresh mint after a garlic rich meal can help offset the sulfur compounds that cause bad breath.
Smelly but healthy (and quite delicious!): Enjoy garlic as often as possible!
Mia Smitt is a nurse practitioner with a specialty in family practice. She recently retired and settled in Tucson after two-and-a-half years living on a 40-foot sailboat exploring the world. She is originally from San
Francisco.
