High School Art Invitational. The Pima County Public Library recently revealed the artwork in their 26th Annual High School Art Invitational. For this exhibit, they invited more than 100 high school art and photography teachers to submit images of their students’ work. In total, they collected 93 images of student art representing the classrooms of 23 teachers from around Tucson and Pima County. The artworks range from paintings to illustrations, and photography to sculptures. However, this is only the beginning: A prize to the winning teacher’s set of classrooms will be awarded. A jury of artists, librarians and arts professionals looked at the art and the winning classrooms will get a delivery of fresh baked cookies for the students and $300 worth of art supplies for the teacher. The prizes will be announced on March 15. To view all of the art, visit flickr.com/PimaCountyPublicLibrary/albums
River of Words. But if your student wants to show off their own work, the Pima County Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is currently accepting entries from K-12 students for their “Living River of Words” youth poetry and art contest. This contest allows students to express their love of the natural world, traditionally the Santa Cruz River. This year, due to the pandemic, the LROW program has taken a virtual and independent learning approach. Youth have the opportunity to participate in virtual workshops and independent learning activities related to watersheds and wetland habitats, and the practice of poetry, photography and visual arts. For more information, visit pima.gov/RiverOfWords.
Drive-in Concerts. The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley is keeping busy with a series of socially distanced concerts, where you can enjoy dinner and a show from your car. On Thursday, March 11, the Gaslight band covers the music of Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne and George Harrison on a night celebrating one of the most star-studded supergroups there ever was: the Traveling Wilburys. On Friday, March 12, their “British Blues Chronicles” show will highlight the music of the English bands who rekindled America’s love of R&B and the blues. You are welcome to sit in the bed of your truck or put out your own chairs in your spot and in front of your vehicle. Or you can park elsewhere and walk to your spot to help the view of those around you. Masks must be worn at all times when leaving your personal parking spot. $35. For more information, visit gaslightmusichall.com
