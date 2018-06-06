Pronouncements of this new movie release as “The film ‘Cast Away’ on a sailboat” is perhaps too simplistic and unfair to the 2000 saga starring Tom Hanks. Yes, both survival dramas take place in the Pacific Ocean after a catastrophic accident at the hands of Mother Nature. But Hanks’ bromance with his volleyball “Wilson” can’t compare with the actual love story depicted between costars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin in director Baltasar Kormakur’s “Adrift.”
Based upon the true events of 1983 and Tami Oldham’s (played by Woodley) self-published memoir “Red Sky in Mourning”, “Adrift” takes moviegoers to the laid-back island life on Tahiti, where a budding love interest grows between Woodley’s care-free California girl and an older British sailor named Richard Sharp (Claflin).
A tempered on-screen relationship between Claflin and Woodley intensifies slow and steady, just as their pristine 44-foot sailboat voyage to San Diego logs more nautical miles in the isolated waters of the South Pacific. It’s here, alone on the high seas, where the film’s intensity gets raised like a mainsail in hurricane force winds.
Director Kormakur (“Everest,” 2015) captains a cinematic feat… masterfully chronicling a horrific survival tale using well-timed flashbacks from Oldham’s timeline 35 years ago. The result is Woodley’s best film performance to date.
Woodley shines as the tenacious survivor Oldham, a character much stronger than her sailboat’s hull and who possesses expert celestial navigational skills that would impress even Ferdinand Magellan. All that, after spending over 24 hours unconscious before waking up to a sailboat taking on water.
While overall character development is somewhat weak, “Adrift” remains seaworthy with well-above average cinematography and exceptional performances by Claflin and Woodley. The film’s soundtrack, while never overwhelming, also successfully underscores both the relaxing island life charm and the suspenseful nail-biting moments sailing underway.
Filmgoers wanting a romantic Date Night adventure will find “Adrift” an enjoyable true high seas survival tale to share. Shailene Woodley’s spectacular work is a career best and rudders this film from bow to stern. Despite not having “Wilson” a la “Cast Away” to provide her comfort, Woodley excels in her partnership with Claflin and a few perishables on-board their sailboat. Bon voyage!
Grade: B
Patrick King is a resident of Tucson and writer for the Reel Brief movie blog at reelbrief.com. Email him at reelbriefmoviereviews@mail.com.
