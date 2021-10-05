Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted Tanque Verde Ranch as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, according to news release.
More than 800,000 readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here .
“This is a true testament to the hard work of our staff who are committed to providing memorable experiences to our valued guests year-round,” said Cote Family Destinations CEO Tom Juliano.
"60,000 acres are probably enough to get your mountain adventure on at this premier Dude Ranch," says the Conde Naste website. "A variety of accommodations provide desert or mountain views in elegant casita style or traditional courtyard-facing rooms excellent for camp fires. All skill levels welcome for horseback riding, but non-cowboys can choose from a wealth of other activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.