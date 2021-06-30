Desert in Bloom. This month at the Madaras Gallery, they’re celebrating the beauty of the desert in bloom, from prickly pear blossoms to wildflowers and poppies. The explosions of color that happen in blooming season are perhaps both one of the most surprising and most wonderful parts about living here in the desert. And when the going gets rough with that desert heat, it’s always a good idea to take the time to focus on the good stuff. The exhibit will be open throughout the month of July. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free.
CAPTRUST Community Gallery: Arizona Landscapes. The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance has partnered with CAPTRUST on this gallery celebrating the work of Arizona artists. It’s located in Phoenix, but it’s easy peasy to make a virtual visit at saaca.org/captrustcommunitygallery.html. The summer 2021 exhibit focuses on art inspired by Arizona landscapes, across multiple mediums and styles. Barbara Garber, for example is a natural light fine art photographer. Casey Cheuvront does painting, drawing and ceramics. Ira Beckway works in ink, oil and etching, among other mediums. And Nancy Breiman does everything from graphic design to woodworking. Come see the exhibit and celebrate our lovely state!
One-on-One Writing Consultations. Calling all writers! The Pima County Public Library’s writer-in-residence, Marge Pellegrino, is generously offering virtual office hours this summer, for anyone looking for advice, feedback, pointers and tips on writing. Pellegrino left the business world to be a writer since 1984, and she’s been writing and teaching about it every since. She’s led workshops for people of all ages, coordinated programming for the Owl & Panther Project for 20 years, and developed the library’s Word Journeys program for 12 years. She’s also the author of Neon Words: 10 Brilliant Ways to Light Up Your Writing. 2 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Sessions are half an hour, and limited to one per person per week. Be sure to register in advance at the library
website!
