Friday to Sunday, July 16-Aug. 1
• Find out if those classic tales of magic, dreams, fantasy and true love hold up in the age of smart phones and WiFi at Once Upon THIS Time where princess stories are given a modern twist. Details: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Rd.; $12, $10 children; 327-4242.
Friday to Sunday, July 23 through Aug. 1
• Catch a performance of the stunning musical A Chorus Line capturing the spirit and tensions of Broadway auditions while exploring the inner lives and ambitions of professional performers with a fusion of song, dance and drama. Details: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts Express Theatre, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., #214; $40; 319-0400 or arts-express.org.
Friday to Saturday, July 30-31
• Shop over 30 local vendors with weird and wonderful desert-friendly plants at the Monsoon Madness Plant Sale featuring local growers and nationally-renowned plant experts with their specially-selected inventory. Details: 3-7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte; free admission during sale; 742-6455.
Saturdays through Aug. 14
• Bring the kids to Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo and enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, games and wildlife activities and music from local bands with this week’s theme “Rad Reptiles” featuring alligators, turtles, snakes and lizards with live music by Adam Townsend. Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; 3400 E. Zoo Ct.; $10.50, $6.50 children; 791-3204.
Thursday, July 22
• Don’t miss your opportunity to talk with the experts at the presentation Making the Most of your Festival Photography Experience with Hunt’s Photo hosted by Luke Safford, Noah Buchanan and Tyler Ficker to prepare for the upcoming Southeast Arizona Birding Festival on Aug. 12-14. Details: 11 a.m.-noon; Zoom presentation; TucsonAudubon.org.
