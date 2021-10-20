The Tucson Jewish Community Center will present “A Celebration of Sculpture” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 24.
The J’s “Celebration of Sculpture” builds on the community center’s annual Sculpture Garden Exhibit and indoor Fine Art Gallery with a new festival experience.
“This year, our program will include live music, artist talks, and interactive activities, which we have added to this year’s inaugural festival event,” said Jennifer Selco, the J’s director of Jewish Life and Learning.
Nine new sculptures will be on display at the outdoor exhibit and 40 sculptures will be displayed in the indoor fine art gallery. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required in indoor spaces for all attendees.
The outdoor exhibit will feature work by Adam Homan, Al Glann, Alex Heveri, Gary Slater, Gedion Nyanhongo, Joan Waters, Pamela Ambrosio, Paul Orzech and Tony von Isser. The indoor exhibit features 15 local artists, including Candace Greenburg, Colleen Quigley, Curt Brill, David Flynn, George Penaloza, Jacqueline Brailey, Jerry Harris, Julie Stein, Ira Wiesenfeld, Linda Ahearn, Manuelita Brown, Mark Bayless, Neil Weinstein, Pamela Ambrosio, Pamela Asher, Patricia Frederick and Raymonde Zlotnikoff.
Featured artists will appear on seven discussion panels during the festival.
During Sunday’s event, attendees can create art at interactive art booths provided by the Tucson Museum of Art, the Children’s Museum of Tucson, the Tucson J Taglit program participants and members of the Tucson J team.
“Creating and appreciating art is a form of wellness, and one that we are proud to promote here at the J,” Selco said.
Take a break from the festivities with a sweet treat from Bella’s Gelato Food Truck from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and enjoy live music throughout the day by Rebecca Foreman, Leila Lopez, Nathaniel Burnside, Stu Mellan’s Birks Works Quintet and a jazz quartet led by Paul Green.
“I am most excited about the diversity of work that the artists are sharing with our community,” Selco said. “We are excited to bring the entire community together for a family-friendly day of art appreciation, celebration, and participation.”
