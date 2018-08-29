HOCO Fest
Courtesy

Hotel Congress

Doors open at 6 p.m. 16+

Bad Gyal, Topaz Jones, Dreamcast with Street Blues Family, Combo Chimbita, Anjelica, Mirror Gazer (DJ set), Djentrification, Gila Man, DJQ

Thursday, Aug. 30

Hotel Congress

Doors open at 6 p.m. 16+

Lil B, Dean Blunt, Mhysa, Marshstepper, Alex Zhang Hungtai, BLVC SVND, Nghtcrwlr, Jock Club, Sui Blue, Positive Satan, Optimist Club

Friday, Aug. 31

Hotel Congress

Doors open at 6 p.m. 21+

Mexican Institute of Sound, Orkesta Mendoza, Kyle Kinane, Riobamba, Buyepongo, Chris Thayer, Jericho Davidson, Pauly Casillas (Host), El Tambó

191 Toole

Doors open at 6 p.m. - 16+

Black Marble, Boy Harsher, S U R V I V E (DJ Set), Death Bells, Body of Light, Lana Del Rabies, Terminal 11, Plastic Disease (DJ Set)

Saturday, Sept. 1

Hotel Congress

Doors open at 6 p.m. 21+

The Dream Syndicate, Robyn Hitchcock, Giant Sand, Negative Gemini, Sasami, Señor Kino, Patsy's Rats, Sur Block, Saturdaze

Cans Deli

Doors open at 6 p.m. 16+

S.H.I.T., Destruction Unit, Gnarface, Jsnmsk, Tozcos, Get A Grip

Hotel McCoy

Noon to 4 p.m. All Ages. Free

Will Dimaggio (FutureTimes), Soul Ipsum (ARCANE), Dreamcast (DJ set), PU Stinky

Sunday, Sept. 2

Hotel Congress

Doors open at 6 p.m. 21+

Andrew W.K., Spirit Adrift, Juiceboxxx, Temple of Angels, Prom Body, Realize, Grün Wasser, Tight Fright, Rotting Yellow, No Ring Deathmatch, Dem Ham Boyz

Hotel McCoy

Noon to 4 p.m. All Ages. Free

Jock Club, Diversion Program, Senescence, Peachfuzz, Hero Dose, Soft Bloc

Hotel Congress is 311 E. Congress St. Cans Deli is 340 N. Fourth Ave. Hotel McCoy is 720 W. Silverlake Road. 191 Toole is 191 E. Toole Ave.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.