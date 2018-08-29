Hotel Congress
Doors open at 6 p.m. 16+
Bad Gyal, Topaz Jones, Dreamcast with Street Blues Family, Combo Chimbita, Anjelica, Mirror Gazer (DJ set), Djentrification, Gila Man, DJQ
Thursday, Aug. 30
Hotel Congress
Doors open at 6 p.m. 16+
Lil B, Dean Blunt, Mhysa, Marshstepper, Alex Zhang Hungtai, BLVC SVND, Nghtcrwlr, Jock Club, Sui Blue, Positive Satan, Optimist Club
Friday, Aug. 31
Hotel Congress
Doors open at 6 p.m. 21+
Mexican Institute of Sound, Orkesta Mendoza, Kyle Kinane, Riobamba, Buyepongo, Chris Thayer, Jericho Davidson, Pauly Casillas (Host), El Tambó
191 Toole
Doors open at 6 p.m. - 16+
Black Marble, Boy Harsher, S U R V I V E (DJ Set), Death Bells, Body of Light, Lana Del Rabies, Terminal 11, Plastic Disease (DJ Set)
Saturday, Sept. 1
Hotel Congress
Doors open at 6 p.m. 21+
The Dream Syndicate, Robyn Hitchcock, Giant Sand, Negative Gemini, Sasami, Señor Kino, Patsy's Rats, Sur Block, Saturdaze
Cans Deli
Doors open at 6 p.m. 16+
S.H.I.T., Destruction Unit, Gnarface, Jsnmsk, Tozcos, Get A Grip
Hotel McCoy
Noon to 4 p.m. All Ages. Free
Will Dimaggio (FutureTimes), Soul Ipsum (ARCANE), Dreamcast (DJ set), PU Stinky
Sunday, Sept. 2
Hotel Congress
Doors open at 6 p.m. 21+
Andrew W.K., Spirit Adrift, Juiceboxxx, Temple of Angels, Prom Body, Realize, Grün Wasser, Tight Fright, Rotting Yellow, No Ring Deathmatch, Dem Ham Boyz
Hotel McCoy
Noon to 4 p.m. All Ages. Free
Jock Club, Diversion Program, Senescence, Peachfuzz, Hero Dose, Soft Bloc
Hotel Congress is 311 E. Congress St. Cans Deli is 340 N. Fourth Ave. Hotel McCoy is 720 W. Silverlake Road. 191 Toole is 191 E. Toole Ave.
