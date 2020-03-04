1. Enjoy a performance of Arizona Opera’s classic tale of strength and redemption through love, loss, conflict and adventure across the southwest at Riders of the Purple Sage. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $25-$120; 293-4336 or azopera.org.
2. Don’t miss Ambrosia with special guest Peter Beckett at the Diamond Center. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7; Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $25-$35; startickets.com.
3. Enjoy an immersive multi-media experience at NIYAZ: The Fourth Light Project featuring poetry and folk songs from their native Iran. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $20-$60; ticketmaster.com.
4. Sample soups, breads and desserts from area restaurants and select a unique, handcrafted pottery bowl to take home at the 9th annual Interfaith Community Services fundraiser Empty Bowls. Details: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7; Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road; $25; icstucson.org.
5. Spend An Evening with James Bond and Eagles Wings of Grace for a Fashion Show and Silent Auction to benefit helping Southern Arizona women achieve financial independence after life-altering situations. Details: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $50; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
