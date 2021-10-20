A Celebration of Sculpture. Back in 2009, The Tucson Jewish Community Center established a sculpture garden to promote education, art appreciation and general tranquility. And thank goodness they did! This lovely landscaped garden is full of beautiful art. This week, they are debuting nine new sculptures as part of their juried annual outdoor exhibition. Come look at the beautiful work by artists from all over, and enjoy plenty of other activities. There will be live music, gelato (with vegan options available), art demos, paneled artist talks and plenty of celebrating. Really makes for a Sunday well spent. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road. Free.
Fiber Arts Tucson. Happy cozy season! Come celebrate with thousands of locally handmade items to decorate your home, wear or give as gifts. From spinning to weaving, from tapestry to knitting, from dyeing to felting, the world of fiber arts is truly a vast one. At this festival, you can learn about the history of fiber arts, purchase beautiful pieces, and help raise money for the Community Foodbank and indigenous weaving communities. You’ll also be supporting the Tucson Handweavers & Spinners Guild, one of the oldest arts guilds in Tucson. 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. St. Francis in the
Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Free.
Sundays in the Garden: Borderlands Ensemble. As the weather cools down. Tohono Chul has resumed this weekend concert series, and what a pleasure. The Borderland Ensemble is a chamber group that includes horns and strings and plays music ranging from new compositions to folk arrangements, from classical to crossover styles. They’ve played throughout the state, but catch them this weekend at Tohono Chul. If you’re so inclined, visit the cash bar and sip on a prickly pear lemonade or margarita while you soak in the tunes. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free with admission, which is $15 general, $13 military/senior/student, $6 for kids 5 to 12.
