The Gaslight Music Hall is bringing Oro Valley three decades worth of music this summer with their Golden Oldies Rock & Roll Revue, a production series celebrating the music of the 50s, 60s and 70s. For every Thursday throughout the summer months, the Gaslight Music Hall will erupt into tie-dye colors and high-energy music.
“We try to do two or three revue shows a year,” said Heather Stricker, co-general manager for Gaslight Theatre and Music Hall. “They’re a great way to share a large and diverse amount of music for a good amount of time.”
A revue is a theatrical performance consisting of several short sketches or songs. In this case, over a dozen songs highlighting the meaning and story of classic rock. The live music will move chronologically through the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, showing an incremental progression of the sound and style of rock ‘n’ roll.
While Gaslight performers will sing, the show will also feature the Gaslight Music Hall show band, a seven-piece outfit including guitars, drums and a horn section. Covered songs include: “Satisfaction,” “Good Vibrations,” “Rock Around the Clock” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“We’re trying to establish our Gaslight show band and get audiences to know and love the band as much as we do.” Stricker said. “It’s going to be flashier and bigger than other shows, a real spectacle, if you will.”
Gaslight performers Katherine Byrnes and Derek Norman organized the Golden Oldies Revue. Byrnes serves as the show’s choreographer, writer and director, while Norman is a musical performer and band director. Byrnes and Norman are both members of the Gaslight Theatre in east Tucson, but are coming up to the Music Hall for the revue. According to Stricker, those familiar with the Gaslight Theatre cast will see plenty of familiar faces.
While the glitz and glamor of the ’50s will come from the singers’ wardrobe and performances, the psychedelia of the ’60s will come from projections on the stage’s backdrop. The Gaslight crew has curated a collection of lively projections so that the show isn’t stuck to a single background, and the backgrounds can change to fit the music.
While the show doesn’t doesn’t necessarily follow a plot, Stricker said the music, which ranges from rock to pop to funk, tells the story.
“I think it’s definitely aimed at the kind of audience who already loves this kind of music,” Stricker said. “But we hope they’ll want to bring their kids or grandkids to introduce them to this music as well.”
Gaslight Music Hall’s Golden Oldies Rock & Roll Revue runs Thursdays through August 1. 6 p.m. 13005 N. Oracle Road. $23.95, with discounts available for children, students, seniors, and members of the military.
