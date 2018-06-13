Praise for OVPD
Last week, I received a telephone call at my church office from “Mr. M” asking for help. His wheelchair had been delivered to his front porch and he needed assistance to move it inside his home. I couldn’t leave my office so I called the Oro Valley Police Department. I explained Mr. M’s predicament to the dispatcher and asked if a “wellness check” could be made to his nearby residence.
The officer that was dispatched moved the box containing the partially assembled electric wheelchair inside. He completed the assembly and set up the charging station so that Mr. M would have mobility by the next morning.
The Oro Valley Police Department employs people who help and serve its residents with no expectation of recognition. I spoke later with the officer who said, “it’s all in a day’s work.” I think this went above and beyond the call of duty. This officer made a positive difference in someone’s life. I appreciate the good work that comes from the employees in our Town of Oro Valley.
—Janet Delgado
Editor’s Note: Janet Delgado is the office manager for the Oro Valley United Church of Christ.
Friendly ties
Regarding May 30 letters “California? Here?” and “CAVE Mentality”: I was surprised by the aggressive response to Mr. Whitfield’s letter citing traffic on First Avenue. Not one, but two letters were written criticizing him and his observations.
Then I recognized the authors. Ms. Bishop was the vice chair of the Parks Board and has worked closely with Mary Snider, council representative to Parks/Recreation Advisory Board and on other member Snider projects. Don Cox, the other author, is former chairman and current member of the town’s Planning and Zoning commission who approved our current intense development.
But, I would also like to augment Mr. Whitfield’s impressions of town traffic problems. First Avenue traffic can’t hold a candle to what is faced farther west on La Cañada when trying to go to our Fry’s or anywhere else. The access to La Cañada from Cañada Hills is next to impossible anytime when attempting to turn north, and not much better trying to turn south. You must quickly scoot to the left turn lane for the Fry’s shopping center, because there are also speeders coming down the steep La Cañada hill. Crossing La Cañada from the north end of the shopping center into Cañada Hill Drive is no longer possible for the faint of heart. The newly installed traffic light at the community center should have been installed at Cañada Hills Drive instead.
Traffic patterns will change on La Cañada, but unfortunately for the worse. The town’s Main Streets plan will remove one lane from both the north and south bound lanes on La Cañada for parking for visitors to our new “Town Center” in the Fry’s parking lot. But, as Vice Mayor, Lou Waters noted at a recent Main Streets Advisory Board meeting (echoing a recent Councilman Steve Solomon quote): If you don’t like Oro Valley, feel free to leave. That’s listening to constituents?
—Devon Sloan
Editor’s note: Main Streets proposes to add multipurpose lanes to designated areas.
Opposing Everything
Regarding May 30 letter “CAVE Mentality”: Over years I have never agreed with anything Mr. Cox has written, until his letter “CAVE Mentality.” Mr. Cox hit the nail on the head with that letter! We hear the same thing over and over again from the same people, people who have been against development since they moved here.
They were against the Oro Valley Marketplace, they even managed to force the residents to pay to have it voted on, it was then soundly defeated. They were against development at Steam Pump Ranch, the commercial development on the south east corner of Tangerine and First, the neighborhood on the southeast corner of Tangerine and La Cañada, everything that’s been built on Oracle, etc. Some that have been against the apartments on Oracle have said they do not want apartments because “they bring the wrong type of people.”
Just because they do not want to own a house, they should not be allowed to live here? They need to realize if the town had done in the past what these folks want now they would probably would not have be able to move into the house they live in.
—Greg Steed
Disingenuous
Regarding June 6 letter “No Money For Fields”: The definition of disingenuous (Merriam Webster): “Lacking in candor; also: giving a false appearance of simple frankness.”
I looked this up in the dictionary just be sure what it meant. After I read it, I was surprised I didn’t see Mr. Horn’s picture or a mention of his name when I fully expected it would be there.
I would like to point out that he and his associates led the charge against the bond that would have provided exactly what he is clamoring for, i.e. more stuff for the kids that would have cost him a couple bucks a month had it been approved by the voters.
Now all of a sudden he is concerned that there isn’t enough money to support the kids or baseball in Oro Valley. What he may have forgotten or chose to ignore is that the bond was to accelerate the master plan for Naranja Park. A plan that the town continues to execute. A plan that includes funding for Naranja improvements in the approved new budget and funding to improve the ball fields at JDK park.
It is the political season, and Mr. Horn and others apparently have chosen to take the side that at that moment appears to be more advantageous in support of their bias.
—Gina Klement
Open Spaces
There is a general misconception that the undeveloped vacant land in Oro Valley is protected open space. In reality, all this land is private property whose owners have a right to build on just like the land our homes were built on. Open space is only created when the owner chooses to donates it or when the town requires the owner to set a portion aside as a condition of its development.
During the past several years the Town Council has created hundreds of acres of protected desert open space through such conditions during the development process. This has been accomplished by using the nationally accepted preservation method of clustering homes into smaller areas thus disturbing less land and keeping this remaining undisturbed land as open space for all to enjoy.
—Steve Solomon
Editor’s Note: Steve Solomon is a Town of Oro Valley Councilmember.
