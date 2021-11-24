Liberal Left Can Save Us
Regarding Jim Richardson’s comments in his letter to the editor (“Sinema is saving America,” Oct. 27): Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are de facto members of the Fascist GOP. The evil right is destroying America.
America is a nation of many nationalities and groups. Admit it, voting rights must be expanded. We are not a white Christian country. We are a wonderful blend of everyone.
Only the Liberal Left can save us.
Citizen participation is one of the founding principles of this country. The founders believed that just government requires the consent of the governed and in the people’s participation in the political process.
Stephen M. Donovan, Oro Valley
