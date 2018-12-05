Green New Deal
Regarding Nov. 28 letters “Climate Reality” and “Weather Matter”: I commend science teacher Ariane Mohr-Felsen, and pediatrician Eve Shapiro for their poignant letters in your November 28 issue addressing the imminent threat posed by escalating climate change. I thank you both for informing myself and other readers of the warning issued by UN climate scientists that the world has just 12 years to drastically curtail carbon dioxide emissions to avoid catastrophic climate disaster. That includes our country, the world’s largest producer of carbon dioxide emissions!
I also join both writers in fully supporting Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. Among other things, a Green New Deal could create millions of green jobs to move our country off fossil fuels.
With a Democratic majority in Congress taking effect in early January, we now have the where-with-all to make this bold step a reality. But this will only take place if we, the people, make your voice hear loud and clear!
—John Newport, PhD, Oro Valley
