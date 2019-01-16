voices: you say

WE NEED A WALL
Nancy Pelosi is on record as stating that murder of Americans by illegal aliens is not justification for securing our southern border with a physical barrier (Press conference Jan. 10). By that logic, the rapes of American women by illegal aliens, violent assaults, drunk drivers ruining people’s lives, and more are acceptable to the Democrat elites.
And the Democrat elites are perfectly fine with thousands of tons of drugs flowing across the border every year. The Democrat elites have put a bull’s-eye on every American.
Crime against Americans by illegal aliens may be acceptable to the Democrat elites. It is not to me, and millions of Americans. We need that wall and we need it a long time ago. Stand firm President Trump.
—Rick Cunnington, Oro Valley
