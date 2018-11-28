voices: you say

El Tour de Garbage
A few of us conduct citizen’s garbage patrol on Silverbell between Ina and Cortaro. Sunday morning, while on garbage duty, we picked up 17 soda and energy drink bottles, 5 banana peels, countless bottle caps, a bicycle handle and some other energy packets. I understand how popular this event is, in that it brings in money for the area. It is a joyous occasion. What I can’t understand is why some of these bicyclists are so selfish and they toss their trash on our streets. We’re wondering what the rest of the 100 mile track looks like. Why can’t the bicyclists simply carry a small trash bag instead of trashing our roads?
—Michelle Fournier, Tucson
Climate Reality
I’m deeply concerned about climate change. Since I first studied climate change in college ten years ago, it feels like little has been done to help stave the warming and extreme weather events sweeping our planet. The bold, comprehensive solutions we need to divest from fossil fuels and transition our economy to one driven by clean energy are not present at the national level. As a science educator, it is heartbreaking to teach my students about this earth and its future and not have an answer for what plans exist to ensure their future will not be rife with disasters, mass migrations, and water and food shortages.
It is past time for us to take the action needed, as individuals, as communities, as a nation. I support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. According the UN climate scientists, we have just 12 years to move our country off fossil fuels and to avoid catastrophic climate disaster. We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Congressmembers should support this resolution. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, over 350 actions took place, calling on Congressmembers to step up, protect this earth, and fight for planetary, economic, and human justice.
—Ariane Mohr-Felsen, Tucson
Weather Matters
As a pediatrician and active citizen, I am increasingly concerned about the threat of climate change. United Nations climate scientists tell us we have just 12 years to move our country off fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate disaster. Arizonans did not support our recent ballot initiative to move towards renewable energy due to misleading advertising by the utility companies. Therefore, we need to look to the federal government for effective action.
I support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress.
We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Newly elected Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick and Senator Kyrsten Sinema should support these efforts.
—Eve Shapiro M.D., Tucson
