Suspicious Motives
Regarding James Prunty’s letter to the editor “Golf Guff” (Dec. 2): He questioned why Oro Valley taxpayers should be burdened with spending their tax dollars to purchase the former Vistoso golf course and he questioned why the mayor is involved.
This is the same James Prunty who was all for the former mayor being involved in the 2014 purchase of the El Conquistador Golf Courses using taxpayer dollars and the same James Prunty who fought to keep those now Town-owned courses from being closed during the 2019 Town Council discussions on this topic.
What’s the difference, you ask? The difference is that Mr. Prunty’s home overlooks one of the Town-owned courses and he feared losing his golf course view and property value if the Town decided to close that course in 2019. But now that the residents living along the Vistoso golf course are faced with the same possibility of losing their golf course views and associated property value, suddenly Mr. Prunty has turned into a fiscal conservative. How dare the Town use his tax dollars to protect the views and property values of other people?
Welcome to the club, Mr. Prunty. Now you know how the rest of us felt when the Hiremath Council decided to use our tax dollars to protect the views and property values of other residents. And they did this while simultaneously voting to destroy our own views and property values by approving incompatible developments in our neighborhoods.
Prunty also opined that the reason that Mayor Winfield has gotten involved is because he will need the votes of those residents in order to get re-elected in 2022. Then wouldn’t it follow that this was also Councilmember Steve Solomon’s motive when he became heavily involved in helping the Canada Hills golf community “Green Shirts” when they were fighting to protect their views in 2019? Solomon was a very unpopular council member who needed their votes in order to get re-elected in 2020. Interestingly, Prunty never questioned Solomon’s motive.
—Diane Peters, Oro Valley resident
Sound Off
Regarding Steve Alverdes letter “Electoral Dysfunction” from Dec. 9 Explorer:
Mr. Alverdes, I never called you “scum, garbage,” nor did I suggest you “should be reprogramed or incarcerated” (your words), which is the epitome of vulgarity, defined as “lacking sophistication or good taste. Unrefined.”
There are so many inaccuracies in your letter and so little room to respond.
The 60 courts—many of the judges who were appointed by Trump—happened to agree with me and the facts that the election of 2020 was “fair and the most secure ever.”
NO FRAUD.
The Electoral College last week reaffirmed again that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump 306 to 232 (a landslide, according to Trump four years ago) and by more than 7 million votes. Biden is the next POTUS.
You, my friend need to get a grip on reality, and stop being conned by the right wing media.
—Dr. Rachel Rulmyr, Oro Valley Resident
Meat Message
The long-anticipated Christmas holiday is nearly upon us. It conjures visions of happy families gathered by a warm fireplace, opening presents, sharing their love and...feasting on ham and turkey.
It’s the happiest time of the year, but not for the animals.
The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. At the tender age of 16 weeks, workers cut their throats and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers.
Mother pigs are crammed for life in tight metal crates. Their babies are torn away, mutilated without anesthesia, stuck into crowded pens for six months, then slaughtered for Christmas ham.
Consumers pay a heavy price, too. Animal flesh is laced with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, pathogens and antibiotics that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases.
This holiday season, let’s refuse to subsidize such wanton cruelty. Let’s choose from the large variety of plant-based meats, cheeses, ice creams and milks that abound in every supermarket, along with nutritious fresh fruits and greens.
This year, let’s have a truly compassionate Christmas holiday, just as the Prince of Peace would counsel.
—Todd Dutterman, Tucson Resident
Rick’s Rules
So you don’t want to get vaccinated against COVID? How about a little incentive. Should a person refuse to get vaccinated then:
1) All taxpayer benefits (e.g. unemployment, welfare, food stamps, whatever) immediately cease.
2) No health coverage for COVID infections. You won’t even be allowed near a hospital.
3) Congress needs to pass a special tax that is very onerous and applies to all individuals who refuse vaccination, the proceeds to be applied to reviving the economy.
If you refuse a COVID vaccine you aren’t just a public health menace you are an economic menace.
—Rick Cunnington, Oro Valley Resident
Talkin’ Trump
Regarding Mr. Alverdes’ letter on “Electoral Dysfunction” (Dec. 9): He is certainly entitled to his opinions; however, he is not entitled to making up facts.
Social media and Fox News—or comments by the current president—should be taken with a grain of salt, if at all. So-called affidavits alleging voter fraud have been roundly dismissed by GOP election officials in various states, numerous courts (including the U.S. Supreme Court) and the Department of Justice. In fact, the local courts have ridiculed the “proof” contained in those affidavits.
It’s apparent that the more often lies are repeated, some people are so unsophisticated to believe them and parrot them time and time again as truths.
Like it or not, Joe Biden will be the 46th president, ending the clown show of the past four years.
—Mark Allen, Oro Valley Resident
