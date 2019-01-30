BUILD RELATIONSHIPS, NOT WALLS
Regarding Jan. 16 letter “We Need a Wall”: In the U.S.A. (America), there is a serious drug problem that could be substantially reduced with $6 billion worth of attention, education and treatment. This in turn would substantially reduce our dependency on harmful drugs from other countries. When a person visits and walks extensively through major cities in Mexico, the obvious conclusion is that the people of Mexico are at least as wonderful as the people in America.
A divisive border wall between two countries that require friendly, economic and democratic partnerships would not significantly resolve flawed immigration policies or significantly resolve the requirement by Americans that drugs must pass over, under, around, and through walls.
However, for the sake of discussion, let’s say most Americans believe that a border wall is the solution to our immigration issues and will solve our drug addiction problem. What happened to our democratic process? Why can’t congress resolve the issue and build the wall? Even a couple of years ago, we still elected people to represent us in congress who could vote on major decisions about our country. What happened?
—Ray Barnes,
Oro Valley
FLASH FAIL
As an Oro Valley resident, I went to sign up for FlashVote, which the town plans to start using in February for “residential input” to its decision making process. After reading the FlashVote Privacy policy online, I opted not to complete the registration process and deleted the cookies they had already installed on my system.
Just like Facebook and NextDoor, FlashVote goes far beyond giving the Town Council results of a monthly “one-minute survey”. Per their privacy statement (flashvote.com/privacy):
“1.2. We automatically track certain basic information about our members (such as internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, click patterns, etc.). We use this information to do internal research on our members’ usage patterns, demographics, interests and general behavior to better understand and serve you and our community.”
I choose not to surrender my personal online “usage patterns, demographics, interests and general behavior” to FlashVote in order to give my input to Oro Valley. That is too high a cost. I hope the town Council reconsiders using FlashVote and finds a safer and more private way to solicit citizen input which in itself is a great idea.
—Lois Berkowitz,
Oro Valley
MOSCOW TRIP
In my judgment, it is not appropriate to impeach our lying, immature, egocentric, ruthless, etc. leader of my country. One more fiasco would only perpetuate his party’s and our country’s embarrassment worldwide.
With what is now occurring with our current government, how can we ever be patriotic, or how can we even expect to mobilize our military if necessary?
With our president’s disregard for veterans, and especially disabled vets, it may be necessary to reinstitute the draft.
It would be more appropriate to forcibly deport him to Moscow.
—Gerald Adler,
Oro Valley
GROSS FAILURE
At the Jan. 23 Oro Valley Town Council meeting, the proof was in the pudding. The lack of experience, lack of knowledge and gross failure to understand was on full display—not to mention the petulant behavior of Melanie Barrett.
It should be obvious to those who think clearly, that experience is a valuable commodity. Evidently Mayor Winfield and Vice Mayor Barrett don’t think clearly. They have gutted the most important Commission (Planning and Zoning) of four of its experienced, knowledgeable commissioners and replaced them with their inexperienced friends who, according to their resumes, are void of any clue of what the commission does.
Now I suppose these are all very nice people. They relocated to Oro Valley for one reason or another. It is plain they liked what they saw when they visited Oro Valley. That’s a testimonial in itself for the great job the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council did over the past ten or so years.
But I want to highlight the conduct of the Mayor and Vice Mayor. When the interview results were known and the interview committee made their recommendations, one of Barrett’s friends didn’t make the cut. So when the item was put forward for a vote, Barrett started whining that her friend was left out and that an experienced commissioner was recommended. She and the mayor then proceeded to ridicule the selection and demeaned Councilman Bill Rodman and the selection committee.
They repeatedly said that this was not what they wanted. In essence what they said was that a campaign promise took precedent over qualifications. Never once did they say that their selection was in the best interest of the Town of Oro Valley. And frankly, I don’t think they care. They are like the proverbial dog that is chasing a car. When he/she catch it, they have no clue what to do with it. And as has been the norm to date, Ivey and Nicolson contributed nothing to the conversation. They vote yes like the little puppets they are.
—Don Cox,
Oro Valley
