THE TRUTH WILL OUT
Regarding Dec. 19 letters “Hypocritical” and “My Turn”: There are some things you can count on from Diane Peters. She will respond to most everything I publish. She keeps copies of everything. She will put the ‘Peter’s spin’ on it. And she will tip toe around the truth.
In her latest dance, she tries to tell us that the Winfield/Barrett/Ivey/Nicolson decision to boot volunteers wasn’t a power grab. But she defines a power grab as “when a very small cadre of insiders decides to take complete control.” Ponder that for just a moment and you will better understand Diane.
“Two successive two year terms worked successfully in the past…” she states. That is absolutely false. One of the primary drivers of the third term was a shortage of volunteers to fill vacancies. Someone please ask Ms. (or Mr.) Peters how many times she/he volunteered in the past to serve on a board or commission. I may be wrong but I think the answer is zero. No other group of newly elected officials fired a bunch of volunteers after being sworn in. This was the first that I know of and I can’t find a single person who remembers this ever happening in Oro Valley. Tacky!
Her next little jab is at my concern over the total lack of governance experience of three of the elected officials. Winfield quit his post on the parks and rec board because a decision was made that he disagreed with. That’s his governance experience. I would rather have someone governing who will not turn and run when the going gets a little tough. She also responded the same way (actually worse) at the Sun City candidate forum a couple of years ago. Ivey and Nicolson didn’t have enough interest in Oro Valley to even attend the Citizen’s Academy until they were shamed into it after being elected.
Lastly, Peters quotes me from the 2016 election. I completely understand that elections have consequences. The Oro Valley people did speak on Aug. 28 and their response was loud. She evidently forgot that I was very conciliatory in one of my earlier letters and wished the new council good luck. Time will tell if their voice has a positive outcome. Early indicators are that it won’t.
And a parting comment for Ms. Wright. The Planning and Zoning Commission did not vote any areas along First Avenue to become “high density.” Those areas are medium density, and some of it is at the low end of medium density.
—Don Cox, Oro Valley
STOP FINCHEM
Tim Steller of the Arizona Daily Star reported the Rep. Finchem used word-for-word (for his HB 2002) from Stop K-12 a group led by David Horowitz Freedom Center and was described as anti-Muslim, anti immigrant and anti-black. When asked about this by the Arizona Republic and Phoenix New Times, Rep. Finchem claimed the sole motivation was for a code of ethics was from concerned parents and teachers.
It’s strange that the Republican Party, whose mantra is to keep the government out of our lives, sure likes to make sure their ideas are intrusive in ours. It wasn’t bad enough with the Representative’s love for our National Treasure Guns (no destruct bill). Now his HB 2002 is another intrusive attempt at getting our schools to teach only what he feels is appropriate.
Unfortunately none of our state representatives are smart enough or have the experience to write these kinds of bills that can also stand up to a court challenge. Why rely on someone else not only to write these bills, but to come up with the original idea? This should make Arizonans wonder why we bother electing state representatives in the first place. Common sense should have told Rep. Finchem to just answer the Arizona Republic and Phoenix New Times where he got the idea for HB 2002 and this probably wouldn’t have been a problem for him.
I don’t think tax-payers are getting their monies worth from Finchem when he borrows someone else’s homework.
—Clyde Steele, Oro Valley
RELIGIOUS ACCEPTANCE
As an Episcopal priest, I find my roots with my ancient Hebrew ancestors and express my faith in the language and tradition of the first century Jesus Movement. This is my story, all people are made in the image of God and deserve to be treated accordingly.
Please consider another story, that of a unwed, pregnant, teenage girl of zero resources and less than zero social standing who, against all odds, gives birth to and raises a son, Jesus, who 2,000 years later continues to inspire a message of respect and love for all people. Stories have power when they speak to a truth within us, truth that cuts across social, political and religious traditions and invites us to change our minds and our behavior.
What that means for my story is, I want every LGBTQ parishioner and every person of every age, ability, race or place of origin to be treated as I want to be treated; welcomed as a person made in the image of God in employment, housing and public accommodations. When I see religion used as a weapon for bigotry, racism and the misuse of power it breaks my heart. That is not what the words of Jesus teach us, in fact it is the opposite.
I sincerely hope that in 2019 we will consider the importance of the stories we tell about ourselves and each other, take a deep breath and say, “Yes, I affirm I am part of something more grand and glorious than myself and I choose to love my neighbors…. Without exception.” With my whole heart I believe that doing so in no way threatens my religious traditions, rather, it aligns me in the will of something greater than I am.
—Debra Asis, Oro Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.