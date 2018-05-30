California? Here?
Regarding May 23 letter “Welcome to California”: I had a hardy laugh while reading Mr. Whitfield’s letter to the editor last week. I grew up in Santa Ana, California (10 minutes from Anaheim), moved away after 33 years and often return to visit relatives and friends in Orange County. I’ve lived in Oro Valley for 17 years and love it, embracing the changes and additions. I recommend Mr. Whitfield make a visit to Anaheim, from time to time, as his comparison to Oro Valley is insulting.
I began to wonder as I read his letter if someone else dictated his words, someone who has never felt the calm of returning home to Oro Valley after a trip to California, someone who hopes to rile some readers with myths as we head into another Town election. Hmmm? Thank goodness there is no comparison, and this area will never be another Anaheim. I’ll take the traffic on Lambert Lane or the development at Oracle Road. All cities and towns grow with time, Marvin, and we all prosper as a community because of it.
—Sue Bishop
CAVE Mentality
Regarding May 23 letter “Welcome to California”: I read the Explorer as it is the best source of Oro Valley news. The Arizona ‘Red’ Star truly dislikes Oro Valley and does a poor job of covering this great asset to the regional community.
I also read the Explorer’s letters to the editor as source of humor. And last week’s edition came through in ‘spades’. Have you noticed that a large percentage of the letters recently are about two things….the golf course and ‘over development’? Make no mistake about it, this is nothing more than the CAVE (Citizens Against Virtually Everything) people (also known as Zinkinites) ramping up their pre-election rhetoric. Over-development is a theme I have heard from the CAVE’ers for all 21 years of my residency.
One of the more humorous letters was written by Marvin Whitfield. He compared traffic in Oro Valley to that of Anaheim. Having moved here from the L.A. metroplex in 1996 I know a thing or two about the L.A. freeway scene. Eight years of traveling from LaVerne to San Gabriel or Downey, a distance of 23 and 30 miles respectively, which took an hour-plus on good days, left a lasting impression on me.
Marvin goes on to tell us a story about making a right turn on red at Lambert and First Ave. He says “you must quickly get up to freeway speed to avoid being run over.” And he blames the latest development along First Ave as the culprit. Really? I would submit that the pressure Mr. Whitfield feels after making a right turn on red is caused by his poor decision to pull out into traffic when it was inappropriate to do so. But then, that’s what CAVEers do. Everything is the fault of ‘over development’.
As has been frequently stated, everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts. Mr. Whitfield, the vast majority of Oro Valley residents are far smarter than you evidently think. Development does not cause drivers to make bad driving decisions.
—Don Cox
Counting Issues
Regarding May 9 article “Oro Valley candidates adding names…”: Mayor Hiremath called the challengers “single issue candidates” yet in that same article and in a previous article in the March 28 Explorer, mayoral candidate Joe Winfield listed a total of ten issues of importance:
Council approving land use and zoning changes that conflict with the General Plan; Council ignoring the advice of the Town’s advisory boards and commissions; The rate and type of development in town; Council’s disregard for the environment; Continuing losses with the golf courses; Thousands of dollars in developer campaign contributions influencing the council’s development decisions; Residents’ loss of confidence in the Town Council; Building a sense of trust between constituents and elected officials; Limited opportunities for residents voices to be heard; Being receptive of all community ideas.
That’s ten issues so far and Winfield is just getting started. In the May 16 Explorer Town Council candidates Melanie Barrett and Joyce Jones-Ivey listed the following campaign issues:
Barrett: Cutbacks in opportunities for resident participation in Town decisions; The current fast-tracking of developments; Council’s lack of transparency; Resolving the Town’s golf course problems; Council’s conflict of interest due to substantial campaign donations from developers and land owners. That’s five issues.
Jones-Ivey: Citizens being ignored and treated rudely by the mayor and council; Making the council more accountable to the citizens; Developments being approved that do not adhere to the General Plan; Solving the Town’s golf operation problem; Councilmembers receiving substantial donations from local land developers. That’s five issues.
—Diane Peters
Designed to Fail
USGA studies on the rapid decline in golf play conclude the greatest factor is the lack of time. Today’s busy families have increased working hours, single parenting issues and kids have other more active sports choices. Playing 18 holes of golf is a four or five hour activity impossible for today’s young families. To slow the decline in golf play the USGA is promoting nine-hole play. Nine-hole golf creates more rounds played, with increases in revenue, but mainly expands the future golfer base.
So does the Oro Valley get it? Sadly, no. Both of Oro Valley’s two, 18-hole courses have an obsolete design requiring golfers to play the entire 18 hole course before returning to the clubhouse. This eliminates any nine hole play, which requires two individual nine hole loops. This obsolete design removes half of the potential golfer population, causes lost revenue and closes the door to growing the youth golf market.
The National Golf Foundation Study recommended reducing the existing 36-hole course layout to 27 holes with three, nine-hole options to reduce irrigation and maintenance. The club members pressed town manager Jacobs to recommended keeping the entire 36-hole two course layout.
Town manager Jacobs gets it, but knows that Mayor Hiremath can’t admit buying the golf courses was a bonehead decision. Any significant reduction in the number of golf holes to cut the losses would reflect badly on Hiremath, Hornat, Snider and Waters all now running for reelection.
—David Bauer
What About Policy?
During the initial meeting of the Conceptual Design Review Board, a board that no longer exists, the Mayor stated that he did not need to know the code because he had staff. This attitude has been reflected by the rest of the council. They do not know the codes, nor do they know the rules and guidelines that direct the town.
On the Consent Agenda for the March 21council meeting was the financial update through January. On the recent May 16 council meeting, on the consent agenda were the financial update through March. Neither of these financial updates was taken off the Consent Agenda and presented for discussion in an open public meeting. Where are the February financials? No word from council about the missing financials.
The community center/golf financial performance has been an ongoing issue since the decision was made to purchase it from HSL in 2015. Now the Council is considering a budget that includes a bond that providing money in new funding for community center and golf repairs.
However, under the town’s financial and budgetary policies is the statement “The Town shall not use long term debt to finance current operations.” The Community Center is a current operation, and a bond is a long term debt…so how does this happen?
It happens because the Council philosophy is they don’t need to know the code or town policies because they have staff. Why doesn’t the council ask the town staff to justify a proposed bond that is against the Town’s policies?
These are rhetorical questions because we all know the council does not care.
—Mike Zinkin
Editor’s Note: Mike Zinkin is a former Town of Oro Valley Councilmember.
