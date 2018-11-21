Election Gratitude
I would publicly like to thank F. Ann Rodriguez, the Pima County Recorder, and Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson for pushing back hard against Republican attempts to disenfranchise voters who received and returned their early ballots in a timely manner.
In Pima County, 33,000 ballots were dropped off on Election Day rather than mailed at least six days before the election. Another 20,000 provisional ballots needed to have their signatures verified. That the Republicans are trying to throw out these votes rather than count them puts our democratic process at risk. All votes matter and each voter deserves to have his or her vote count. If the verification process cannot be sped up without compromising its integrity, then the Recorders must be given sufficient time and personnel to follow the verification task to completion.
Arizona counties have not changed their procedures for the November, 2018 election; rather, the Republican party does not like the projected outcomes in counties that appear to be going for Kyrsten Sinema, and are trying to throw out ballots that would give an honest accounting of her probable victory. Shame on them.
Kudos again to F. Ann Rodriguez and Brad Nelson for working hard to conduct an honest election in Pima county.
—Lois Berkowitz, Oro Valley
Vegetarian Thanksgiving
While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.
And here are some other good reasons: You can brag about pardoning a turkey - like Trump (or not); you will stay awake for your entire favorite football game; your sensible vegetarian kid won’t have to boycott the family dinner; plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels; you won’t have to call Poultry Hotline to keep your family out of the hospital; your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol, and hormones; you won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip and you won’t spend a sleepless night wondering how the turkey lived and died.
Seriously, this Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health, and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains.
Our own dinner will feature a store-bought plant-based holiday roast, mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” is getting us more recipes than we could possibly use.
—Todd Dutterman, Tucson
