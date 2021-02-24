District Decision
MUSD is bullying elementary students and their parents to get them in five days a week school without COVID-19 vaccinations. Students are currently on a hybrid program.
Five days will double the class size and more than double the covid contact days in class.
Parents are supposed to choose for their children but teachers are telling students that they are coming back in an effort to make outsiders of those that don’t. Those on the hybrid program are being told that they can’t continue hybrid. They must stay home and will likely have to change teachers and classes with only eight weeks left in the school year.
Kids could be done in 6 weeks if time were not wasted on two breaks in the next two weeks.
This is a purely political action.
CDC recommendation is for hybrid learning at most. Especially in red transmission states like Arizona.
Arizona kids’ lives matter. Don’t treat elementary students as lab rats.
Bruce McDaniel, Tucson Resident
Just Wondering
I’m just wondering what it will take to slow down the speeding motorists who use East Mountain Vista Drive here in Oro Valley?
A vast majority of motorists exceed the posted speed limit of 25 m.p.h. And a lot of folks walk Mountain Vista for their daily exercise during the COVID situation.
I’m afraid that one day a walker will either get hurt or killed by a speeding motorist.
Please slow down.
Martin Spiros, Oro Valley Resident
