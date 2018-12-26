Enjoy Tucson
The recent high number of restaurants closing in the Tucson area is a community issue with an easy fix. So many local restaurants have closed over the last several months, and there are several reasons why, but the one most mentioned is the large increases in minimum wage.
This is a hot button political issue, but let’s look at it from a community standpoint. The restaurants that are surviving have to cut some people, reduce hours, reduce serving size or some combination of cost cutting measures. Ultimately, customers pay the employee wages by eating in the establishment regardless of the minimum wage. Some people keep their job and will net less money as shifts are cut, big problems arise when some places close and the people with higher wages were to lose their jobs. Now they are unemployed in a shrinking labor pool.
The community is ultimately responsible for itself and here is a simple solution for the current business environment. Let’s all go out to eat with friends more often, explore new restaurants, experience new cuisine. It will be fun, let’s go out and meet new people, try new things, support local business and support our neighbors so they can keep their jobs. I love Tucson and the community and I would like to see my friends and neighbors happy and employed.
—Dave Freeze, Tucson
