Leaders Wanted
The second annual New Leader Training program was hosted by the Marana Chamber of Commerce on March 20, at the new Marana Chamber’s Visitor Center. The non-partisan class in grassroots civics training for all citizens was taught by the American Majority. The class was attended by 18 students and was a resounding success. Students were taught the basics in campaign planning, including how to organize a winning strategy, marketing your candidate, raising money and how to contact your voting constituents.
Last year’s class produced a winning candidate to the Marana Town Council. I anticipate a few individuals from this year’s alumni to become active politically.
Topics brought up by attending students included discriminatory housing and zoning, water quality and availability, open spaces, taxes and economic development for better-paying jobs.
These pieces of training are open to everyone and we have already started working on expanding the pool of people attending next year’s training class. I am trying to involve as many organizations as possible—from women’s groups to business groups to religious groups to neighborhood groups to parent groups to educator groups to veteran groups to law enforcement groups to fire fighting groups to any other civic groups I can identify.
Citizen participation is one of the founding principles of this country. The founders believed that just government requires the consent of the governed and in the people’s participation in the political process.
Phyllis Farenga, Marana
Growth Problem
Marana has SUFFERED exponential growth. Overcrowding, noise, loss of nature, water depletion, etc...to pad some rich developers’ pockets. Don’t try to make it sound great.
Brent Adams, Marana
Water Worries
Regarding “Board of Supervisors opposes Tucson Water’s planned rate increase for unincorporated residents” (April 14): The proposed water increases to those of us living in unincorporated Pima County is unfair and unjust. I have been a Tucson water customer since 1987, residing in District 1. Suddenly, my area is targeted to pay more. The Board of Supervisors have voted to oppose the unfair increase. The two opposing votes were from the supervisors whose districts are mostly in the City of Tucson, so their constituents wouldn’t even be affected by the rate increases.
The Tucson City Council keeps mentioning the high household income of the Catalina Foothills and Vail residents, but no mention of those of us on the
Northwest side.
I don’t think ours is so high that a water rate hike won’t be a hardship for many.
Deborah McGeary, Tucson
