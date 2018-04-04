Let’s go, Joe!
I hope I am not the only Oro Valley resident who is very excited about Joseph Winfield’s upcoming independent challenge to both Mayor Hiremath (who does not deserve re-election) and to the usual challengers who may have burned out the electorate. Together, they have created a Hatfield’s versus McCoy’s political climate in Oro Valley which stinks.
Each time they run, Mayor Hiremath and his go-along council receive extraordinary outside money from developers and businessmen who do not even live in Oro Valley! They quietly solicit that money in order to blanket Oro Valley with costly enormous street placards and full-color mailers filled with fabrications (i.e. lies) about the town, their opponents, and to instill fear about change. Unsurprisingly, they then pass exceptions to every piece of town code their financial backers want. This payback cycle has resulted in a very poor use of taxpayer money. The failing golf course acquisition may be the most outrageous to-date. But a guaranteed annual 4 percent pay increase which doubles all Oro Valley employee salaries in 18 years regardless of merit, is more galling.
Mr. Winfield’s independence from the mayor’s outside supporters and his challengers’ back door strategies is refreshing and vital to Oro Valley’s future prosperity. Many voters were disappointed he dropped out of the recall election because he wasn’t “supposed to” run in opposition to the mayor. Oro Valley can do better than to swap out one group of behind-the-scenes manipulators for another.
I wish Mr. Winfield all success in his run for town mayor. He’s got my vote! Oro Valley government is long overdue for fresh talent and perspective.
—Lois Berkowitz
Variances, Variances
The Kai/Capella Property at La Cholla between Lambert and Naranja received an approved General Plan Amendment in 2015 which allows for up to 500 to 570 homes, plus commercial uses on the corners. Area residents were never pleased about this plan, since underlying zoning for the property is R1-144, which allows 1 house per 3.3 acres or about 63 homes for the overall 210 acre property.
Now in the Rezoning phase, the owners/developers are asking for still more Variances and Allowances.
The General Plan Designation of R1-7 permits 7,000 square foot residential lots. Area residents wanted minimum lot sizes of 10,000 to 15,000 square feet, more in keeping with nearby lot sizes. Now the developer is requesting a Variance for 6,600 square foot lots.
Commercial Areas also apparently require variances. The C-1 zoning permits maximum building size of 60,000 square feet. The Rezoning requests a Variance for up to a 125,000 square foot building, more than double the allowable size. Oh, and a gas station. This would be on the northwest corner of Lambert and La Cholla, where surrounding homes on the west and south are on one acre plus lots.
The La Cholla/Naranja commercial corners are not spared. C-N zoning indicated for these two parcels allows floor areas of 5,000 to 9,000 square feet for individual stores. The developer requests a variance to allow floor areas up to 20,000 square feet.
These Variances should be denied! They far exceed the original land uses projected for this area under Oro Valley’s 2005 General Plan, which still showed large lot single family residential on the acreage.
— Rosalie Roszak
What about traffic?
I have been following the Capella Project with interest since we live just east of La Cholla across from Wilson School.
WLB representing the Kai family want special treatment zoning variances on everything but the kitchen sink. Lot sizes to six homes per acre, building heights raised, setbacks reduced, and basically 570 wall to wall homes.
I have heard the usual mumbo jumbo from our planning department about average traffic volumes on La Cholla being acceptable (i.e. daily traffic count divided by a 24 hour day). But have they ever tried to drive on La Cholla to get to the library or to Fry’s when school starts or gets out?
Our entire neighborhood area has only one entrance, exit to La Cholla which is across from Wilson School. When Wilson and Ironwood Ridge are opening school or ending classes the traffic is a nightmare. High school traffic takes short cuts thru our neighborhood. Don’t get in their way as they will mow you down. It reminds me of California where you plan your day around the traffic. How are these 570 new families going to drop off their kids or get to work?
But hey the Kai family has contributed over $22,000 to our mayor and “open for business council” since 2014 who will vote to approve the project. The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to approve this project next week. Is it just me or do other residents see these problems?
—Chester Oldakowski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.