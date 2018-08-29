voices: you say

Crystal Clear
Regarding Aug. 22 letter “Commission Timelines”: Mr. Pitts, I’ll break it down to make it a little easier for you to understand.
You did participate in an interview for the Planning and Zoning Commission. Ninety-nine percent of everything else you stated in both letters is false. Hopefully that will make my initial response crystal clear.
—Don Cox
Editor’s Note: Don Cox has operated the Triple E PAC in-support of incumbent Oro Valley candidates
What?!
Regarding Aug. 22 letter “Lacking Decency”: What?! Her child started kindergarten and the rest of Oro Valley was supposed to do what?
—Michael Grogan
Dumbfounded
Regarding Aug. 22 letter “Lacking Decency”: I was dumbfounded after reading Renee Gallegos’ letter to the Explorer in which the author expresses outrage at the sight of supporters from a local political campaign.
I, too, was driving my children to school when I saw this peaceful group on a commercial corner. By contrast, I told my children to look at the volunteers as supporting representative democracy in its purest form. I said it is an honorable act not found in countries like Venezuela or Cuba. This is evidence people have confidence in our election process and should be a comfort to us.
Regardless of our political leanings, we should applaud citizens willing to donate their time to improve our town.
—Jamie Lee
