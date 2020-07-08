KEEP RODMAN
My wife, Dalena, and I returned to Oro Valley after living in Sahuarita for a few years. Oro Valley has been, is now, and will forever be, our hometown.
Prior to and during our absence, we’ve closely followed the decisions made by our town council and have been greatly impressed by the leadership of the senior members of the Council, particularly from Bill Rodman. He played a major role in arriving at a consensus on the future of the Town-owned golf courses. He also displayed great leadership in our search for a new police chief by getting back to a fully-qualified internal candidate (who has since demonstrated to have been an outstanding choice).
I’ve attended a number of town council meetings and have found Bill to be a wise, measured and steady contributor to a wide spectrum of issues. His background as a member of the town’s Planning & Zoning Committee, his bachelor’s degree in economics, master’s degree in human services administration, Juris Doctor degree, his many years of service to Illinois’ state government, and as an attorney managing a successful Illinois law firm, have clearly given him a strong foundation upon which to serve our community.
Bill Rodman has been an exceptional steward for Oro Valley for nearly a decade. Dalena and I enthusiastically support his run for town council again this November for the betterment of our community.
—Joseph Erceg, Oro Valley
PROTECT THE BLUE
The defund the police movement could not have been timed better for Bill Garner. During Mr. Garner’s previous stint on the Oro Valley Town Council, he consistently voted against the Oro Valley Police seven out of eight times, was critical of the department and he has called our police “thugs.” Here’s a quote from the Arizona Daily Star in 2014: “Unfortunately, this department is a prima donna department. It tries to put candidates forward sympathetic to it so its interest can go unchecked. It’s union politics and thuggery that goes on.”
Is this the representation we want on our Oro Valley Town Council? Not for me. I fully appreciate our Oro Valley Police who have made our community one of the safest in the country. Their motto has been “When you call a cop, you get a cop.” And this is not true of our neighboring Tucson, which ranks far below Oro Valley in community safety ratings.The Oro Valley Darkhouse Program where an officer or volunteer checks the exterior of your house when you’re out of town is a service most communities don’t have. We can be and are proud of our police and they deserve our support.
Mo Greene, Bill Rodman and Steve Solomon will guarantee our police are supported, through funding of operations and the pension plan. Don’t defund the police. Vote for Greene, Rodman and Solomon for Oro Valley Town Council.
—Janis Johnson, Oro Valley
GARNER FOR COUNCIL
I am voting for Bill Garner, not only for what he can do for Oro Valley, but also for what he has done. My personal experience with him involves his efforts on behalf of preserving the former Vistoso Golf Course. Bill was the one who first identified The Conservation Fund and then worked with a constituent to bring them to Oro Valley. Thanks to Bill, The Conservation Fund is now negotiating to purchase this property. Bill could see the value in the open space the community not only needs, but also has specifically requested via the parks and recreation department citizen survey.
His previous eight years of experience as council member occurred when Oro Valley faced severe budget issues because of the recession. He tackled and resolved the problems successfully and we can thank Bill for his efforts in making the Oro Valley Aquatics Center what it is today. Bill should get your vote because his true interest is for the citizens of Oro Valley, not the developers. We need Bill Garner on the town council.
—Cynthia Wicker, Oro Valley
TIRELESSLY TALENTED
My husband and I are supporting Bill Garner for Oro Valley Town Council because we recently learned first-hand how important it is to have an honest, knowledgeable, citizen-centered representative in our town government. We met Bill Garner when he volunteered to help us and many of our neighbors understand our rights during the very trying experience of having to fight development on the closed Vistoso golf course. His knowledge and patience through this process would have been more than enough assistance, but Bill did much more. Bill has worked tirelessly to bring about the best solution for all the residents of this community. When the closed Vistoso golf course becomes a nature preserve and park for everyone in Oro Valley to enjoy, we will have Bill Garner to thank.
After receiving so much help from Bill, we were not surprised to learn that during the eight years he previously served on the Oro Valley Town Council he often came to the defense of citizens. When the fiscal crisis in 2009 threatened to close what was then the Oro Valley pool, Bill studied the issue and spearheaded the effort to transform a run-down facility into the Oro Valley Aquatics Center. Our grandchildren learned to swim at the Aquatics Center, so we have yet another reason to appreciate Bill Garner’s contributions to our community.
This community needs the many talents of Bill Garner to ensure that the citizens are always the focus of our Town government.
—Susan and Tim Biebelhausen, Oro Valley
