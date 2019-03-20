voices: you say

Policy Problem
Regarding March 13 letter “Part of the Solution”: Dan Harvey asserts that “We welcome those who mean the country no harm and are seeking a better way of life. It has been in place for over 200 years.”
If “it” refers to an open-door immigration policy, that is simply not true. In 1882 the Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act, the first specifically nativist immigration law in American history. In 1924 the “National Origins” law was enacted, which drastically reduced immigration from southern and Eastern Europe in favor of those from more “Anglo-Saxon” northern and Western Europe. That policy wasn’t amended until the mid ’60s.
Currently, and since the mid ’90s, we have had a very restrictive policy toward those (in large part Central Americans) who are desperately fleeing the rampant crime, corruption and economic misery of their homelands, and are certainly seeking a better, more secure way of life for themselves and their families in our country.
If we’re going to have a serious discussion about if and how our immigration laws should be reformed, we first have to know the facts.
—David Steinberg, Tucson
Community Center Kudos
On March 16 I had the pleasure of participating in the Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue charity event held at the Oro Valley community center. First, I was impressed with the organization, volunteers and yes the sampling of many rescued Golden Retrievers. What a great cause. Additionally, after reading many negative articles about the community center, I feel obligated to state that I was very impressed with the staff, food and, yes, the golf course which is in excellent condition.
The staff members I encountered were professional and put on one of the best organized events I have experienced. Thank you Town Council for having the foresight of making our town a better place to live.
—Art Shave, Oro Valley
Help Gil
Kudos to Noble Hops Gastropub and the Ina Road Animal Hospital for their innovative partnership to help local animal welfare organizations. On the first Monday of each month, they team up to host a “Yappy Hour” on the Noble Hops patio to benefit a different animal rescue organization. Ten percent of all the food and beverage sold between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. on these nights goes directly to the rescue groups.
“Saving Gil,” a project of the Backyard Barnyard Foundation, was invited for March. Gil is a paralyzed dog who was brought to Tucson for treatment. We spent a pleasant evening on the patio, visiting with friends and the friendly staff of Noble Hops and the Ina Road Hospital team. Gil was made welcome in his wheelchair, and he touched many hearts that night.
Both businesses deserve praise for their efforts to help rescue groups provide for the animals in their care. On behalf of Team Gil, we thank them for helping Gil and many other animals. We hope you’ll join them for a future Yappy Hour; we know we plan to be there regularly.
You can catch Gil next at the Jeanne Robertson “Rocking Chair” comedy show at the Fox Theatre March 29th at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit foxtucson.com or call 547-3040. For more information on Gil or to follow his journey, please visit his Facebook page: “Saving Gil,” or check out his Instagram at “Gil the Wonder Pup”.
—Nancy Young Wright,
Oro Valley
Editor’s Note: Nancy Young Wright is a Saving Gil team member.
