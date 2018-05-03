Get your own course
Regarding April 25 op-ed column “Critics are distorting the town’s community center purchase”: If the El Conquistador Men’s Golf Association desires to have their own golf course, why doesn’t Oro Valley sell them one of theirs for a dollar? The association can see how far their dues go to support the course.
The town can allow the association to utilize their pro shop and cart barn. In fact, all the association will be responsible for would be the operations and maintenance of their private course. What do you think, Mr. Gorman?
—David Bauer
Consider public safety
There are currently two rezoning proposals for Oro Valley being addressed in the vicinity of the El Conquistador resort.
The first would be the development of some 300 apartments on the south side of the intersection of Oracle Road and El Conquistador Way. The second proposes some 80-plus homes plus another 300 family units/apartments between El Conquistador Way and First Avenue along Oracle (what is now Rooney Ranch).
A conservative guess would suggest that these two developments when finished will bring at least 1000 more cars into an area less than a square mile. Nor are these the only proposed and under construction developments that will also feed into Oracle Road.
While the developments on Rooney Ranch can enter Oracle at the Pusch Ridge Lane light or at First Avenue, the other’s main entrance to Oracle would appear to be a north turn only and an eventual U-turn, if one wishes to head south. The only other would be El Conquistador Way, the main road for the Hotel, La Reserve and the 192 El Con Patio Homes. Oracle Road is already a year round traffic jam.
If one factors in increased school bus routes and the ability of emergency vehicles to move on Oracle (a problem now, just ask the first providers). Any increased congestion would appear totally unacceptable and potentially dangerous.
Both Oro Valley and ADOT, when it is time for the latter to do their traffic analysis, must stand up to the reality that if these developments occur, Oro Valley will be accident after accident waiting to happen. Sometimes public safety must outweigh any need for growth.
—Bill Gardner
Be the change
Friends, some weeks past the editor here put forth a challenge—one I agree with. If you don’t like the direction the town is going, be the change. Though he and I may not agree politically (but I suspect that there is much we would agree on) I agree with him on this 110 percent.
Be the change. there are many (70 percent voted against 454) here who do not like the direction our current council is headed. Special Interest money? JFK wore out shoe leather, his mom had community meet and greets; she called them teas.
Marshall your army of family, friends and neighbors. Want to connect with like minded folk? Go to sites like; Take Back Oro Valley, L.O.V.E. and the community blog spot Nextdoor. Who will step up for our little town here in this beautiful green valley of gold? There are many folk who will stand with and behind you. Will you stand and be the change?
—Kathryn Hull
More water woes
The water utility director set the record straight regarding the availability of water in Oro Valley versus the Town of Oro Valley incorrect answer. In driving around and being appalled at the number of developments, I had the exact same question.
As a geologist having worked for many years in water wells, I believe the Water Utility director should provide the following information to the public. There are ‘x’ number of wells in Oro Valley, which supply ‘y’ gallons of water to the residents. The water table declines as a function of the pumped volume. A short report should include the relationship between the historical population growth and the volume of water pumped and include the historical decline in the water table.
From these numbers, it should be quite easy to predict the critical allowable pumping rate beyond which there should little expansion in housing. The 100-year target is a number, projected on an existing set of conditions (i.e. balanced recharge and removal of water). Should there be severe reduction in recharge the 100- year mark is irrelevant. The development on the corner of Naranja and La Cholla and the development east of First Avenue will definitely put a stress on the water demand.
I assume that the water resource division works with a hydrological consultant who has prepared an in-depth report documenting the 100-year water supply. Is the report available to the public?
—Ihor Kunasz
