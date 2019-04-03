Trojan Horse
Regarding March 27 article “Oro Valley council sets future priorities”: The Explorer recently reported on the release of the 19-page Oro Valley CEDS (Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy) authored by J.J. Johnston, the Town’s Community and Economic Development Manager.
This document reports on two areas: a strategy for attracting employers and areas where Oro Valley’s codes need to be altered to expedite commercial development. The latter is the Trojan Horse. Mr. Johnston combined an economic development strategy with a land development strategy.
Oro Valley was incorporated because its citizens did not want to live by the codes that direct Tucson and Pima County. Oro Valley was incorporated to allow the citizens an opportunity to provide input as to the direction and growth of their town. The abundance of citizen input in directing the town is what makes Oro Valley unique.
According to page 11 of the report, “…the Town does not have a reputation of moving at the ‘speed of business.’” The report suggests that the requirement for neighborhood meetings and numerous public meetings is a deterrent to Oro Valley’s economic future.
The report goes on to say, “Examples of other cost impacts to commercial developments include such things as excessive landscaping requirements, the amount of open space dedication required, architectural design requirements, some public infrastructure requirements, and the 1 percent public art requirement.” Again, these are areas where the citizens have expressed their desires for their town through the General Plan.
Mr. Johnston, and his boss, Town Manager, Mary Jacobs, should read the General Plan and write policies that abide by it. They interviewed 90 people to develop this Trojan Horse, including builders, developers, business leaders, town officials, Pima County and Pinal County officials, and not one ordinary Oro Valley citizen.
—Mike Zinkin, Oro Valley
Editor’s Note: Mike Zinkin is a former member of the Oro Valley Town Council.
Where’s Tom?
Regarding March 27 Q&A “Rep. Tom O’Halleran talks Trump’s emergency declaration, John McCain and Rosemont Mine”: In reading the article on Rep Tom O’Halleran scripted from a radio broadcast earlier, I sense Mr. O’Halleran doesn’t want to hold a town hall meeting here any time soon. Rather he chooses to broadcast on the airwaves on a Sunday afternoon when people are enjoying picnics, watching sports, relaxing with the family or attending religious services. How brave of you, sir.
Recently, I attempted to deliver a letter to his office here in Tucson, on Ina Road. This was during the week but I found the office dark and no sign of hours available. I next found that the telephone number listed to reach his office here had a Sedona exchange. Don’t think he or his staff gets here much? I have asked his office to let me know when Mr. O’Halleran plans to be in this area and meet with his constituents in a town hall like atmosphere. I did not get a response.
As I read his answers to the rather softball questions in the article, I concluded he plays a pretty good game of ping-pong. Now, the real question I would like him to answer is—If what is happening on the border is not an emergency, by his own words, then just what has to happen there to make it an emergency in his mind? And, the next logical question is what is needed to fix it. Oh, I know, I know, we need a “comprehensive” approach to immigration—which translates to an innocuous way to put off the inevitable.
Mr. O’Halleran, come out of hiding!
—John Spitler, Oro Valley
No Collusion
But we have the Inauguration Committee, hush payments, Trump Charity, nepotism, Moscow project, Trump U, hidden tax returns, 9,000 lies and counting, school transcripts, three wives, Magnitsky Act, “I Like People Who Weren’t Captured, I Got No Thanks, But That’s Ok, I’m No Dummy I didn’t want to go Vietnam, You’re going to be so sick and tired of winning, I’m Like, Really Smart, a ‘Very Stable Genius,’ I promise you that I will work so hard I won’t even have any time for golf,” Make American’s Hate Again, “Russia if you’re listening,” 34 people indicted seven convicted, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”
This report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him on the obstruction of justice issue. But 2,800 subpoenas issued, 34 people and three entities on nearly 200 separate criminal charges. Five associates of Trump have been convicted, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone is awaiting trial. Thirteen Russians and three Russian entities charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and interfere with the 2016 presidential election. Twelve Russian intelligence officers charged for their role in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. Maria Butina accused of trying to infiltrate Republican power circles by reaching out through conservative groups such as the National Rifle Association.
No Collusion, No Contusion, No Seclusion, No intrusion, No Confusion, No Illusion, No Delusion, No Transfusion.
—Clyde Steele, Oro Valley
