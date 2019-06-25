Community’s Problem
Regarding June 19 letter “Personal Problem”: Thanks for your interesting response to my June 12 “Property Problem” letter. Your understanding and apparent belief that preserving property values is “not their job at all” (referring to the town council) is bewildering at the very least. “At all”? By your argument you feel that good governance does not include maintaining property values? Doesn’t good governance include not taking actions which would decrease property values to whatever extent possible? No argument that outside influences (ie., market crash, oil crash, etc.) can most certainly affect property values outside of good governance. However, bad governance (my contra terminology), in the absence of such outside calamities, can and arguably would affect property values. And one must ask how your truly unfortunate experience in Texas property values is of any relevance to my point or this situation.
Taking such calamitous situations out of the equation (over which none of us have any control), perhaps there is a need to debate just what constitutes good governance in Oro Valley. It is and has been my position that the Oro Valley council needs to understand that good governance (your term) does include not taking actions that would decrease Oro Valley property values.
—Bill Wissler, Oro Valley
The Dark Side
Regarding June 19 letter “Con Game”: I read Mr. Cox’s letter regarding the new placements to the Planning and Zoning Commission. As a Certified Association Executive of 40-plus years, I have some experience recruiting professionals to serve on committees, commissions and task forces. The very first thing you do is look for an individual with background and experience to obtain the specific results the committee is charged to produce. For example, for a management committee you would recruit “C” level managers, for an accounting committee you would recruit CPS’s, etc. Simply put, you would recruit individuals with demonstrated experience in a particular body of knowledge so that the committee produces the correct result competently.
If these criteria are not met, the deduction is the appointment is not for the individual’s experience but perhaps is a reward or favor. Managing Oro Valley’s growth is extraordinarily important. Managing that growth with inexperience is extraordinarily irresponsible.
I worry the new council has discovered the dark side of politics, and politicians are driven to help themselves first and anybody else is subordinate.
—James Prunty, Oro Valley
Broken Record
Regarding June 19 letter “Con Game”: On May 29, Marvin Klein wrote a letter (“Send More Letters”) about the frequency and negative tone of letters by Don Cox. He described Cox as negative, full of hate and a sore loser. Back on Feb. 6, Rosalie Wright submitted a letter (“Lost Marbles”) commenting about Cox’s petty remarks and asking if someone had stolen his marbles. Many Explorer readers agree with them as evidenced by the rebuttal letters that Cox’s letters always generate.
So what do we have the week of June 17, but another long-winded and negative letter from Don Cox. It’s clear that he has run out of arguments for why the new mayor and council are bad for Oro Valley since his letters are repetitive and contain the same stale talking points month after month (sometimes week after week). He’s a broken record stuck on the Planning and Zoning Commission being a stacked deck to do the bidding of the Winfield council.
Yet in the dozen or so years that Cox was on Planning and Zoning, including during the Hiremath reign, he never once complained about the “hand-picked” developer-friendly stacked deck. That’s because he was part of the deck. He’s just upset that under the Winfield council, Planning and Zoning commissioners are no longer required to pass a litmus test confirming their patronage toward the developer community.
Cox complains about the inexperience of some of the new commissioners. I’ll suggest that everyone at one time in their life has entered a job or volunteer position with no experience. People with enthusiasm and interest in any given subject will learn fast. We have all been there and done that.
—Robert Peters, Oro Valley
Marana Broadband
Since the Town of Marana has a more dynamically realistic view about its growth, I’d like to make the following suggestion. Not only would it give Marana a leg-up in Arizona, but showcase its prospects nationally and internationally.
Currently, Trico Electric Cooperative services virtually all of Marana. It was chartered in 1945 as a member-owned electric co-op under the 1936 Federal Rural Electrification Act. That gives Trico special access to some very unique programs offered by the federal government.
Several allow Trico to easily finance and provide high-capacity fiber broadband. We’re talking one gigabit upload and download capability; so no more of those pesky “out of bandwidth” messages. Moreover, it’s absolute techno-gold to companies seeking to relocate where simultaneous voice, data and video is cheaply available.
Of course, fiber broadband is an anathema to the cable cartel, with the Tucson metro in its monopolistic clutches. Their future plans include the miraculous 5G wireless system, including 5 to 700 percent more cell towers, and a dramatically stepped-up electromagnetic radiation footprint pushing through more data packets. Numerous countries in Europe and Asia are pushing back on the 5G health aspects; the towers are pretty ugly, too.
In its place Trico could make use of a broad variety of coop broadband financing options put forward by numerous federal agencies, ranging from the Department of Agriculture, to the U.S. Treasury, to the Department of Commerce. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has an excellent dashboard that details the places to start, see their website under “rural broadband financing and development.” If they want to talk with other coops actually doing it right now, I suggest calling Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative in Shallotte, North Carolina.
Either way, it’s going to take something like this to advance the Tucson metro’s sadly retarded economic status, here in one of America’s best states for business.
—Bill Sellers, Oro Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.