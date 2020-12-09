Terror Tour
We, the homeowners surrounding the now closed Pusch Golf Course, invite residents whose homes border the La Canada and Conquistador Golf Courses to come tour the pitiful state of our closed facility.
You are fortunate that you were able to prevail with the Town of Oro Valley to keep your courses open. What you will see at Pusch is what would have happened if either or both of your courses had closed. What you will see is what the town considers open space.
You will see that the town has taken no action to protect the existing landscape. Our trees are stressed and the fairways are now mostly raw dirt. We are experiencing an alarming increase in rodent infestations. We fear severe uncontrolled runoff into our homes when the rains return. Our efforts to lobby the town manager to at least protect the trees has fallen on deaf ears. There is no plan and there is likely to be no action to transform this once beautiful facility into the “linear park” you were once promised if the town had had its way to close your courses.
Beware!
There are still forces within this town council wanting to close one or both or your golf courses. Do not let your guard down or you will live what we are living with. It is a travesty and completely unnecessary. The town has the funds to maintain and operate all three golf courses. Golf demand is up and during this pandemic people want and need outdoor recreational facilities. The town suspended the First Tee Program for our youth because there is no room for them even though Pusch could have served that purpose.
We hope once you see our reality you will support our efforts to find a solution.
Tony D’Angelo
El Conquistador Resort Patio Homes Resident
Damn Danehy
I will be the first to admit that I have no idea what pressures there are in publishing your network and staying afloat in these advertising times. But I would like to suggest as a reader (and demographic) for the Explorer that you try and not use any of your staff from your other publications.
It is discouraging to open the Explorer to read an article on high school football suspension, only to read the byline of the the ever- obtuse Tom Danehy, who used a simple, straightforward reporting opportunity to add his never-ending two bits. Like the scorpion on the crocodile’s back, he can’t help himself. That is what he does, but your average Explorer reader may not be the audience for this tripe.
I recommend perhaps continuing to tap the University Journalism school for reporting help, that seems to have been a successful effort in the past.
Thanks for your attention to this matter.
David Cabbage
Pima County Resident
Electoral Dysfunction
Regarding Rachel Rulmyr’s letter “News Redux” (Nov 25): In fact, it is Rulmyr and her ilk who are causing the divisiveness in this country. Those who want to save the country from socialism are scum, garbage, etc. and should be reprogrammed or incarcerated. This is the kinder, unity-minded leftist agenda. Loot, riot and destroy democracy as fast as you can. Your hatred and vulgarity showed very well in your letter and shows us what we have to look forward to should you prevail. Trump has a right to question these bogus results. Have you seen how many thousand affidavits there are showing voter fraud? I bet you didn’t cry when Gore did the same in 2000. Watch all the news, not just the ones that cover up the truth. There are so many inaccuracies in your letter and so little room to respond. As you have probably been chanting the last four years, if Biden is elected, he’s not my president!
Steve Alverdes
Oro Valley Resident
Want to see your opinion in the paper? We welcome your letters! Send them to austin@tucsonlocalmedia.com or to 7225 N. Mona Lisa Road, suite 125, Tucson, AZ 85742, ATTN: Letters to the Editor. Please limit letters to 350 words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.