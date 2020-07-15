Look Sharp
I recently received a mailer where former Oro Valley Police Chief Danny Sharp talks about why it is not in the best interest of the Town to vote for Bill Garner. I fully support his comments. As the former mayor and council member in Oro Valley, I hired Chief Sharp to head our police dept. I am very glad we did, as he has even exceeded the high standards we had set during the hiring process. His integrity, professionalism, and clear focus on community policing was evident from day one of his tenure. You can believe what he says! There will be attempts to discredit his comments but the facts are the facts. Our community is safe and respected in the law enforcement world because of this man.
—Dick Johnson, former Oro Valley Mayor
Stacked Deck
In the July 1 Explorer, William Wissler attacked my Explorer letter “Whose Leader” and me personally for misleading statements and innuendo. My intent was to make the case that incumbent Oro Valley Councilmember Bill Rodman, while on the Planning and Zoning Commission, proved to be a leader in approving developments that have served the construction community better than town residents.
Mr. Wissler raised the issue that “developers risk millions when they purchase land, aren’t they entitled to profit on their investment?” I would say yes, that is how business should work, you take a risk, bet on a project and if you win if it pays off. But not in Oro Valley. Here developers stack the council to insure there is NO risk. In 2016 incumbent council members Rodman and Solomon each received over $22,000 from special interest contributors and won by outspending their opposition 10 to 1.
Rodman and Solomon supporters included HSL Properties, Diamond Ventures, Ventures West, Peter Frasseas (a land owner /developer), Realtors of Arizona PAC and the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association. Does anyone think these business donations were made for the greater public good?
With the addition of Rodman, Rhonda Piña, and Steve Solomon, the Hiremath council had a 7-0 majority from 2016-2018, and changing the 2016 voter-approved General Plan was no big deal. During this two-year period, Rodman and Soloman voted lockstep 7-0 to approve 13 General Plan amendments or rezonings. No developer requests were denied by our council.
Mr. Wissler also challenged my use of the term “overdevelopment.” I would suggest that he looked at the destruction underway in the Big Wash where Rodman and Solomon approved two roads and 400 homes along the floodplain.
I will be voting for independents Tim Bohen and Bill Garner, who will represent town residents, not landowners and developer contributors.
—Jack Stinnett, Oro Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.