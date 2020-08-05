Noise Annoyance
Case 1901670, which proposes to allow for a significant increase in noise levels at receiving property lines, is an example of the current developer friendly process of our town public works department. A request to make a significant change to noise rules which have served Oro Valley well since 1974 through growth from a few hundred to our present 45,000 residents is made suddenly and for seemingly no reason. And this change is to apply only to new development.
But when it comes to noisy disturbances that may interfere with our quiet enjoyment, do we really care if the use is new or if it has been in place for years?
It is only through my own personal questioning at our first public meeting in the public hearing that key issues are raised. Why does the daytime limit for noise allowed at a residential property line need to increase by 32 times? What new uses can Oro Valley now obtain, which are also to our long-term benefit, because we have now greatly relaxed our noise standards? There have been no answers provided. If you don’t believe me, please listen to the staff and applicant responses yourselves.
In my view, this is because no questions are supposed to be asked by residents. Residents are not considered true stakeholders in the current development and zoning code processes. This must change. Our expectations as residents is that the first step in justifying changes to long standing rules that are not causing problems is that a clear and compelling benefit to our town of making the change must be presented.
Change should come only when residents also support the change for their own long-term benefit. This applies to our 2016 General Plan and it should apply to all major changes such as Case 1901670.
—Tom Bohen
Oro Valley Candidate
