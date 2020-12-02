Fox Trot
Regarding the recent letter to the editor “Faux News” (Nov. 18): The various news organizations mentioned did not include Fox, which infers that she believes Fox News should not be grouped with the other news organizations. If true, then Ms. Davies is not able to see the truth that Fox is no better or no worse than the other news organizations in favoring a political slant. She is as guilty as I am regarding where she chooses to get her news; again, no better or no worse. Yes, I have just declared my position on Fox without discussion that I realize and declare.
My view of Ms. Davies’ expressions is that she is not in a better position to judge the reporting of “leftist” media than I am to judge the reporting of the “rightist” media. This is clear in the following from her letter: “People on the left and the right cannot even have discussions about a controversial subject, because the left’s response to a different viewpoint is to say ‘that is just a conspiracy theory.’” She has just made a judgment about the left without any serious discussion.
Regarding Trump, my dislike comes from several reports, which include:
- His discrimination of African-Americans in housing.
- His advocating for the death penalty for the wrongly convicted Central Park Five.
- His habit of not paying for services rendered.
- His policy of separating immigrant parents from their children with no effort of reunification.
- His role in the Russian interference of the 2016 election.
- The impeachment charges (By the way, if President Obama had been impeached for the same charges, a Republican Senate would have overwhelmingly voted for removal.)
- No true plan to deal with COVID-19 as well as lying to the public about this virus.
- His corruption of the USPS in order to win re-election.
- Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.
I could go on, but I believe that Ms. Davies just would consider the above as examples of conspiracy theories fabricated by the left.
Craig Whaley
Marana resident
Golf Guff
The Oro Valley Town Council unanimously passed a motion on Nov. 18 to take part in negotiations to purchase the former Vistoso golf course.
The first question that comes to mind is why the Oro Valley taxpayers have to be burdened with this spending. Second, why is Winfield getting involved?
However you look at it, this will cost us money with no return on the taxpayer’s investment.
The Sun City region of Oro Valley was the bastion of votes Winfield et al. in the 2018 election. I believe they see a very problematic reelection and want to make that base happy. The Four Horsemen of the El Conquistador have become politicians at our expense.
James Prunty
Oro Valley resident
