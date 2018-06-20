Keep Oro Valley great
Most of us can remember the excitement of looking at new home models and choosing just the right one. After moving in, we watched our future neighbors’ homes going up along our street. Before we knew it, our neighborhood was complete. We had made new friends, children were playing together, and we were enjoying Oro Valley. The four challengers running for Town Council and mayor want to take this away.
Now that they live here, they say there should not be any more new homes, they want a building moratorium. If similar people had done this a few years ago, their home and neighborhood, and perhaps yours, would never have been built. How sad is that?
They claim run-away development in Oro Valley, but building is down; growth is down. Perhaps they should have done a little more research before attempting to take away our property rights based upon their feelings as opposed to facts. Let’s continue Oro Valley as a town of excellence by re-electing our mayor, Satish Hiremath and councilmembers Joe Hornat, Mary Snider and Lou Waters.
—Nicole Kasten
Make Oro Valley great again
Our family has lived in Oro Valley for about a decade now, and we really love it. It has a beautiful desert landscape with breathtaking views of the mountains. It is family-friendly, and still has that wonderful small town feel. It is because I love Oro Valley so much (and not, as a previous letter by Mr. and Ms. Busch indicated, because I feel it is “horrible” living here) that I feel the need to speak up when I see it headed in a direction that could take all that away. Yes, I oppose the rampant overdevelopment that will change all those things about Oro Valley that made us choose to live here, but that doesn’t mean I oppose everything.
Councilmember Solomon stated in a recent letter that “there is a general misconception that the undeveloped vacant land in Oro Valley is protected open space.” Of course we know that every square foot of land isn’t protected. Of course we understand that a private land owner has the right to develop their land to their satisfaction according to town laws. All we are asking is that when a parcel of land is already zoned for two or three-acre lots that the town council not allow rezoning to much smaller lots, increasing the strain on our natural resources and at the expense of town character.
I find it very difficult to believe that the current town council, with approval after approval of zoning changes, has the best interest of Oro Valley residents at heart and not the developers who have donated so generously to their election campaigns. Oro Valley will change. Oro Valley will grow, but let’s be sure it does so gently and naturally and not at the voracious blade of the developers’ bull dozers.
—April Dinsdale
Stop Developer Influence
The elephant in the room in the August primary is the special interest contributors, primarily landowners, developers and agents. Donations from this group to Mayor Hiremath and councilmembers Hornat, Snider and Waters assisted their 2014 re-election and 2015 attempted recall.
In the 2014 election, special interest contributors donated heavily to Hiremath, Hornat, Snider and Waters, even though they were opposed by a first-time mayoral candidate and only one opposition council candidate.
The largest contributors were HSL Properties, the Kai family, Vistoso Partners, Diamond Ventures and Greg Wexler, all making large donations to the incumbents seeking re-election against a minimal challenge.
In the 2015 recall election, Hiremath, Hornat, Snider and Waters received unbelievable amounts to help them fight off their underfunded opponents. Hiremath was able to out-spend his opponent Patrick Straney by huge margins.
In addition, new councilmembers Piña, Rodman and Solomon were all elected with help from funding by these same developers. Is anyone surprised that all of the requested general plan amendments and rezoning requests since the 2016 election have been approved by our current mayor and council?
In the August primary election, I am voting “no” to developer contributors deciding the future of Oro Valley. Let’s elect a mayor and council that represents town residents, not developers.
—Jack Stinnett
Editor’ s Note: Jack Stinnett is advising the Winfield
mayoral campaign.
