The holidays are a time for gathering, for laughter and for conversations around the table. Sociality. That’s what we all miss, and that’s why 2020 has been so challenging. We all want this pandemic to end so that we can get back to celebrating and honoring the traditions important to each of us. Virtual reality has helped us stay connected the past several months, but video conferencing just isn’t the same as when your family gathers together under one roof.
During the holidays this year, I strongly encourage you to take the necessary steps to protect yourself, your family and friends. Mask up. Maintain physical distancing. And avoid gatherings of 10 or more. The CEOs from local hospitals have stressed to us that their ICU beds are dwindling and their medical and nursing personnel are overworked and exhausted. As I was writing this, the Pima County Health Department issued a Public Health Advisory due to high transmission rates and hospital room availability. The number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County has surged upwards since Thanksgiving, and hospitalization will continue to increase for the next couple of weeks. That’s why remaining vigilant during the holidays is important. We need to hold firm to the notion that this holiday season is going to be unlike any we have ever known.
A vaccine is being distributed, but we don’t know how long it will be before there are enough vaccinations for everyone. This means we need to keep following the advice of local health officials. I strongly urge people to heed the advisory. This means doing what you can to limit your exposure, whether that is staying home if you can, masking up, physical distancing or avoiding large crowds. Sometimes the best thing to do is the most difficult thing to do, whether we like it or not.
To many residents it seems like we’re not doing enough; others think we’re doing too much. What I ask of all of you is to have patience and understand that we are doing our best. That so many people have so many different ideas about what to do, or what not to do, should indicate that this is a challenging situation. Please be patient. Be patient with your family, your friends and your co-workers, and yes, be patient with the people on social media.
As a friendly holiday challenge, I encourage everyone to decorate your homes—inside and out—if possible. Many of you are already doing this, but let’s see if we can make each street in Oro Valley as festive as possible. And then, get out as Mariann and I have and walk through your neighborhood, and as many neighborhoods as you would like, and appreciate your neighbors’ decorations and good will. Or hop in your car and drive though the community to look at the lights. Let’s illuminate the holidays in Oro Valley—with good cheer and good thoughts. And with those good thoughts, let’s find ways we can help those less fortunate than ourselves. You can donate food or clothes to shelters and foodbanks. If you are able, I encourage you to donate blood. Find a way you can give back to the community or create holiday cheer.
As a way to give back and help our local businesses, the Town established a program called OVSafeSteps to help local businesses with grant money to help with personal protective equipment, professional services and marketing. The program has a website www.ovsafesteps.com to help review the safety protocols that local businesses follow. I encourage you to check it out. Read through the list of businesses who are on the website to determine which businesses follow steps that make you feel safe enough to patronize them. The idea that following proper safety protocols or supporting local businesses is mutually exclusive is not the case. You can do both. OVSafeSteps was instituted to help you make an informed decision.
Since the spring, I have encouraged the use of masks, maintaining physical distance and avoiding large crowds. I still think this is the best thing we can do as individuals until the pandemic is over. Our small acts to protect each other can collectively reap great rewards. I know we can all make a difference this holiday season. Please, mask up. And stay strong, Oro Valley.
Joe Winfield is mayor of Oro Valley
