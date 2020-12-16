Wee Winter Wonderland. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures has completed their transition into the “Wee Winter Wonderland,” meaning the location is even more quaint than before. In addition to the lobby and galleries being decorated, miniatures from the museum’s permanent collection are also decorated to depict holidays around the world and throughout time. This includes traditional European buildings, as well as abodes more common to our Southwest. The holiday special runs through January 10. 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive.
Wanderland: A Holiday Garden Stroll. The Tucson Botanical Gardens usually hosts the Luminaria Nights event during the holidays, a gorgeous and cozy experience that involves wandering through the gardens among thousands of luminaria lights. This year, they’ve modified things a bit so you can still get your Christmas fix. They’ve still got 3,000 luminaria lights, more than a dozen Korean lanterns, 400+ poinsettias and Santa’s mailbox, but capacity is limited and they have other safety measures in place. They’ve even added a colorful array of new LED lighting! 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Dec. 3 to Jan. 3. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $8 kids 4 to 17. Discounts available for seniors, students and military.
Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic. We made it to Zoo Lights season! Thank goodness we survived enough of 2020 to finally make it to an event as fun and sparkly as this one. The Reid Park Zoo will be decked out with holiday lights and cheer, so you can wander around and sip hot cocoa in total bliss. Stop by for a socially distanced meeting with Santa Claus and get yourself into the spirit of the season. They even have cute little festive displays where you can take holiday photos. And the cherry on top of everything? Snow! Tickets are available for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. entry times. Friday, Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Dec. 23, with encore nights Saturday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 30. (Santa won’t be present at the encore nights). Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court. $11 adults, $9 seniors, $7 kids.
