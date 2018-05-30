Two-dozen players wearing a duke’s mix of practice pennies race around the parched practice field at Ironwood Ridge on a blistering mid-May afternoon.
The players are going through a series of drills, meant to test their knowledge of longtime Nighthawks’ Coach Matt Johnson’s playbook.
The young men of Ironwood Ridge High School are equipped with black wristbands, each with a series of numbers that correlate to a play call.
Johnson doesn’t waste the group’s time, bellowing out each call between plays, giving pointers to anyone that’s out of position.
There’s no detail too small, no aspect overlooked in these pad-free practices—which Johnson uses as a springboard to summer and fall camp.
The 10th-year coach knows how important these practices are in building his team’s understanding of the playbook.
He also understands how vital it is to establish a basic understanding of the tenants of the team’s offensive and defensive philosophy early on.
Doing so allows the team to focus on conditioning and game preparation during the summer months, with a schedule chocked full of grueling games.
Johnson’s squad has just over two months to prepare for its opener against a Mountain View High School team that beat the Nighthawks, 28-23, a year ago.
A former Amphitheater High School player himself, Johnson believes the spring and summer camps can help his team adapt to the scorching summer weather while preparing them for the 10-week grind that is the high school football season.
“The first thing is we hope to get them used to the heat, to be honest with you. It’s a real problem when we have a real mild spring, because then we show up in June and it’s 107 and they’re not climatized to it,” Johnson said. “So, we want to get them used to the heat, and we want to start to teach the basics of the offense and defense.”
Perhaps the greatest challenge for Johnson this offseason is finding suitable replacements for quarterback Heath Beemiller and running back Nick Brahler.
Beemiller, who committed to play at Northern Arizona University, and Brahler, who will play at Pima Community College, were critical components of last year’s offense.
Finding the next great Nighthawk running back will be crucial for Johnson as he tries to identify a player that can replicate Brahler’s speed and elusiveness out of the backfield.
He’s confident that rising senior Nick Grijalva, who rushed for 418 yards and picked up seven touchdowns as a junior, will do just that.
“It’s really hard to replace talent, there’s no doubt about it,” Johnson said. “Those guys are guys that are going to play in college and that are as good as anybody in the country.”
Grijalva knows it’ll be difficult to replace Brahler’s 1,910 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns from a year ago, but believes the team’s stout offensive line and potent passing attack will do its share to help.
“I have a great line in front of me, and that’s a key to me,” Grijalva said. “And the running backs that we have and the line, and, with them, I can feel it.
Whoever replaces Beemiller under center will be assisted in having senior wideout Drew Cook, who led the team in receiving yards (601) and receiving touchdowns (8) as a junior.
The lanky receiver has sky-high expectations for himself and the team, knowing they have the talent to go farther than last year’s team, which fell to Liberty High School in the state quarterfinals.
“We’re going to come out swinging. We’re going to come out winning some game,” Cook said. “I’m confident because of the team that we have, and like I’ve been saying this whole team, just the focus that we have. And what we’re built for and we’re ready for, we’re going to be ready, obviously.”
Johnson, who has gone 79-30 in his time with the Nighthawks, knows how important luck can be in determining a team’s fate.
The longtime coach points to his state championship team in 2012, which went 13-1 and beat Centennial 27-3 to win their first football crown as proof of the virtues of good health and luck in football.
“Frankly, a lot of times you get injured early and you get healthy late—and when we won state that’s what happened,” Johnson said. “We played from week 4 to week 11 missing starters, and then we actually got healthy in the semifinals and finals. We were back to our full squad those last two weeks of the season, so that gave us a chance.”
Johnson believes that the incredible parity of competition among Southern Arizona’s Division 5A squads (Marana, Mountain View, Cienega, Sahuaro, etc.) leaves little separation.
Such little room for error means that the course of a season can hinge on the relative health of players and a good bounce on the field.
“As crazy as it sounds, that’s pretty much what it comes down to,” Johnson said. “Because, I mean, all of the teams have talent, all of the coaches are good, it’s just going to be those little things of who’s healthy and who gets a lucky break that kind of determines how things are going to go.”
Grijalva knows how futile luck and health can be, with the Nighthawks going 8-4 a year ago, with three of those defeats coming by seven points or less.
He’s thrilled the team will have a shot at the Lions in the first week of the regular season, as it gives them something to focus on through weeks of non-contact practice.
The senior wants to do everything he can to get himself and the team ready to play Mountain View on Aug. 31, and for what should be an action-packed regular season.
“It’s going to be revenge against Mountain View because we didn’t do too well against them last year,” he said. “I just can’t believe it’s our senior year, it may be our last year playing organized football for some of us, so we just have to leave it all out there.”
Johnson knows this year’s schedule will challenge his team but believes the best units are forged through adversity.
“The region’s going to be super rough. Last year, us and Cienega advanced in the playoffs,” he said. “I expect this to be another year, if you told me that Marana’s going to be a semifinalist I wouldn’t be surprised; if you told me Cienega was a semifinalist I wouldn’t be surprised.”
He plans on using the summer months to build a hunger within his team to be the best they can be and wanting to punish anyone unfortunate enough to go toe-to-toe with them this fall.
“You just look at those teams, and then on top of it we play Centennial and we play Mountain View and we play Campo Verde and we play Millennium,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a real murderer’s row, but hopefully we learn, and we get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.