The Marana Tigers have a new football coach, in 25-year-old Northern Arizona University Graduate Assistant Louie Ramirez.
Ramirez, who previously worked as an assistant coach at Tempe’s Marcos de Niza and Gilbert’s Mesquite high schools, replaces outgoing Coach Andy Litten.
The Mesquite High School and Arizona State University alum is excited to get started with the Tigers, saying he’s thrilled to have the chance to mold young minds, both on the field and in the classroom.
“Our goal at Marana will be to prepare and educate students not only on the field, but also prepare them in the classroom and as productive citizens as our students aspire achieve higher education and beyond,” Ramirez said. “I am grateful for Sarah Whaley and Dr. David Mandel for this incredible opportunity. Marana has a rich history and we will do our part to uphold its tradition of excellence.”
Ramirez will be tasked with replicating the high level of success that Litten and his staff achieved, winning back-to-back Division 5A Sonoran Region championships.
He’ll have a full assortment of talent to succeed, with rising senior quarterback Trenton Bourguet and wide receiver Tariq Jordan returning.
Let the good times roll
Ramirez praised the effort Litten put into transforming the Tigers from an afterthought to a perennial power, saying he’s going to do everything in his power to keep the momentum going.
“The program that Coach Litten has built over the past six years has put Marana in a phenomenal position to be an elite powerhouse in Arizona high school football,” Ramirez said. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, teachers, administration, and community in the coming years and continue the tradition of Marana football.”
Marana Athletic Director and Dean of Students Sarah Whaley welcomed Ramirez with open arms.
Whaley, who previously worked as a girls’ basketball and softball coach before taking an administrative role at the school, knows how much a quality coach means to a high school.
She believes that Ramirez has the youthful energy and knowledge to keep Marana rolling this fall.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Ramirez to our coaching staff at Marana High School,” Whaley said in a statement. “His experience in coaching as well as his energy, passion, and motivation to the sport makes him a valuable asset to our football program and to our overall physical education program. We are confident that Coach Ramirez will be a positive leader and uphold the vision and pride that we have for our students at Marana High School.”
A student of the game
Ramirez has spent much of his adult life on the sidelines, either at the high school or college level, with experience as a graduate assistant at Missouri’s Truman State University.
His main area of expertise during his two-year stint in Flagstaff was in working with the Lumberjacks offensive and special teams units, while also building up their recruiting base.
He worked as a student assistant while attending ASU in 2011-12, learning the ropes from former Sun Devils Coach Todd Graham while finishing his degree in communications.
Ramirez can’t wait for the bright lights and high expectations of Friday night football to arrive, saying he and his fiancé, Morgan, are ready for a season’s worth of memories to start.
“My fiancé and I look forward to raising our family in the community of Marana with the birth of our first child this July,” he said. “I am thankful for the high school and collegiate coaches that have poured into me the past seven years to prepare myself and my family for this opportunity. I am fired up to hit the ground running this off-season having our student-athletes finishing strong in the classroom and preparing for a championship season this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.