Nobody should have had to go through what the high-school seniors of the classes of 2020 and 2021 have had to endure. Last year’s seniors were cruising along. The athletes in the class had finished up the winter seasons of basketball or soccer or wrestling. Some of them (and others) were turning their attention to the spring sports of softball, track & field, boys volleyball, tennis, beach volleyball for girls or baseball.
There was still so much to do. Prom was coming up, then graduation. And college decisions had to be made. Then it all came crashing down. Their world (and The World) imploded and nothing would be as it as planned. The athletes would not get in their final seasons. The musicians and actors would not be able to give the final public performances of their high-school lives. There would be no prom and graduations were sadly sweet drive-through affairs. (And what good is Senior Ditch Day if every day of remote learning is a ditch day?)
Fast forward a year. Many of this year’s seniors haven’t seen the inside of a classroom for coming up on 12 months. There probably won’t be any music or drama productions and I can’t imagine how they’ll be able to put on a prom. (Rent the entire Tucson Community Center Arena and have everybody dance six feet apart?)
However, things are starting to get better. This school year, the football season, for most teams, featured a late start and a premature ending. The number of teams making the state playoffs was cut, games were abruptly canceled (some right before game time) and schedules were more fluid than a politician’s ethics. Salpointe managed to get in six games, then made it to the state semifinals by winning its first playoff game, 1-0, by COVID forfeit. Meanwhile, Marana Mountain View and Ironwood Ridge were each able to get in only two games. Amphi was 4-0 and rolling when the Pima County Health Department pulled the plug on everybody’s season right before Thanksgiving.
A number of senior players on teams from around Southern Arizona had been dreaming of playing football in college, which is not as far-fetched as some might think. A high-school team might have 15 or 20 seniors; of those, maybe three or four would want to play in college. There are hundreds of colleges in the U.S. and each college football team can have 100 or so players. The Bijan Robinsons of the world need not sweat it. For the rest of the athletes who want a shot at college ball, it’s somewhat unlikely, but certainly not impossible.
What has to happen is that the players have to get themselves seen. An entire cottage industry has sprung up around getting video of athletes in front of college coaches’ eyeballs. But it’s hard to get any kind of decent video of a player when his team plays only two games.
The winter sports are wrapping up a season that, at first, wasn’t going to happen at all, and it looks like most, if not all, of the spring sports are going to be contested, albeit with COVID restrictions still in place.
Just as (guarded) good news began trending upward, out of nowhere comes a boost to the morale. An impressive coalition of business, government, education and sports leaders have come up with a plan that could help some high-school seniors get into college while pursuing what, for many, might be a lifelong dream.
On May 8, high-school senior football players from around Southern Arizona will have a chance to show what they can do (and perhaps some of what they missed out on) when they compete in the Southern Arizona All Star Football Showcase. The game will be a culmination of a week of practices and clinics held by top coaches. All of the practices (and the game) will be filmed, with the video being made available to the athletes to help with possible recruitment to college.
The Showcase is a collaborative effort between the City of Tucson and the Arizona Bowl, with the cooperation of multiple school districts and the financial backing of several local businesses who have stepped up to help make this one-time event (we hope!) a reality.
Former Salpointe Coach Dennis Bene and longtime Cienega Coach Nemer Hassey will help choose the teams and then coach their squads in the game. It’s anybody’s guess what the COVID situation will be like in two months, so decisions on whether fans will be allowed to attend the game will have to be made as game time nears.
Any player who might be interested in participating should go to sazallstar@gmail.com. This is undoubtedly a great thing. If it helps even one kid get into college, it will have been a rousing success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.