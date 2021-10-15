More than halfway into the season, the Arizona Interscholastic Association finally got around to releasing its first round of Power Point rankings.
The top 16 in each classification will go to the state tournament.
In 5A, Marana is 12th with a 4-1 record. That seems low, especially considering that the Tigers’ only loss this year was to Desert View, which is the No. 1 5A team in the entire state. Marana has five more games in the regular season with which to improve their ranking.
Ironwood Ridge, at 22, and Flowing Wells, at 25, aren’t out of it, but both will need to string together some victories if they want to make it to the postseason.
Marana Mountain View, off to a rough start this year, is at No. 34.
Pusch Ridge sits at No. 12 in the 3A rankings.
In 4A, Amphi (No. 17) and Canyon Del Oro (No. 20) are both in a good position to make a run at state.
Amphi was hurt by the cancellation of its game with Vista Grande when COVID swept through the team from Casa Grande. They’re hoping to make up the game somehow.
Amphi’s remaining five games are against four teams with losing records and a game with Mica Mountain, a new Vail school in its first year of varsity football. CDO has three winnable games on the road and a critical home matchup with No. 4-ranked Casa Grande.
