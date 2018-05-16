Local athletes from Canyon del Oro and Ironwood Ridge dotted the AIA’s All-Region teams for boys volleyball, with Dorado Jack Call winning Player of the Year in the 5A Kino region. Nighthawk athletes Justin Miller and Jrue Jantz were co-players of the year in the 5A Sonoran region.
CDO Coach Brian Swingle and IRHS Coach Ashleigh Houlton were named Coach of the Year in their respective regions, while Dorados Call and Jake Lovendahl were named to the Kino first-team. Marana’s Ryan Oldham was the lone Tiger on the 5A Kino first-team.
Garrett Shafer and Ian Morse of Marana were named to the Kino second team, with Lance Oldham receiving an honorable mention.
Dorados Travis Dobbin, Kyle Fernandez, Preston Flack, Ashton Gaudioso, Lance Picton, David Salinas and Jonathan Walters were honorable mentions.
Nighthawks Jantz, Scott Golden, John Paul Semon and Justin Miller made the 5A Sonoran first team, while Audi Miller and Jackson Garcia made the second team. Miller and Semon were two of the three players given the region defensive player of the year award, with Jantz winning offensive player of the year.
Members of the Division 5A Southern All-Region team were not named on AIA365.com as of Friday afternoon.
CDO alum earn recognition
It was a year to remember for former CDO softball stars Niki Gonzalez and Bailey Thompson, who were named to the WAC Conference Second Team for softball. Gonzalez, who plays for Grand Canyon University, and Thompson, who plays at Seattle University, thrived with their respective teams this spring.
Gonzalez hit .363 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Antelopes this season, while Thompson hit .367 with two home runs and 12 RBIs this season with the Redhawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.