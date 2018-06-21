A swarm of players wearing color-coded shirts are racing through a series of timed obstacles on a blustery afternoon. The men are asked to perform a series of tasks designed to test different athletic skills.
The litany of drills and the booming chorus of cheers are the brainchild of Canyon del Oro High School football coach Dustin Peace.
Peace, who’s led the Dorados program since 2009, knows how important summertime endurance events are in building a team’s camaraderie and cardiovascular fitness.
The events one particular afternoon practice included running with two dumbbells through a slalom-style course, picking up and stacking multiple weights and dragging a weighted sleigh many yards to a designated finish line.
For Peace, these early practices are key to establishing a culture and making sure everyone’s in proper physical condition heading into the 10-week regular season.
The young men representing “The Valley of Gold” are building team morale, a key in the program’s quest to rectify the mistakes that led to a disappointing 4-6 campaign in 2017.
Peace and his players have a common goal during the long months of preseason practice, centered on getting better and doing whatever it takes to make it back to the postseason.
The man in charge of it all, Peace is encouraged by his team’s effort, along with the sheer volume of players showing up each day.
“We’ve got a lot of competition going on just within ourselves, so that’s going to breed better competition this fall,” Peace said. “So, I’m excited about that; like I said, we return every kid that threw a ball, caught a ball and every kid that played in the secondary is coming back. So, that’s exciting for us.”
Peace is thrilled to have rising senior Zach Eidenschink back at quarterback, coming off a junior season where he threw for 1,106 yards and 16 touchdowns, with 189 yards on the ground.
Eidenschink will have a duo of senior receivers to count on this fall, with the team’s top receivers, Jose Cruz and Ichiro Ramos, returning for their senior seasons.
Cruz hauled in a team-high 484 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last fall, with Ramos making a team-best 21 receptions for 355 yards and five scores for the Dorados.
Peace expects his senior signal-caller to have a huge senior campaign, with an offense that will rely a lot more on vertical passing routes to open up running lanes for the team’s backs.
“We’re doing different things than we have in the past, because he’s able to handle that leadership role cerebrally,” he said. “And, he’s in better shape than he has been in any other season.”
Peace said his main goal with the senior QB is to do whatever it takes to get him in game shape, while keeping him healthy in the process.
“That’s going to be huge, because anytime you’ve got a solid quarterback in high school you want to be careful,” Peace said. “You want to make sure he can play every game and do that. But just the leadership that he has is incredible.”
Eidenschink’s main goal in spring and summer camp is doing whatever it takes to get his body and mind where it needs to be to succeed this fall.
“It’s honestly just trying to get your mind right,” he said. “And then just trying to make sure that you have everything down, so that you’re 100 percent ready to go when the season starts.”
The senior quarterback welcomes the opportunity to serve as a leader for the team on the field, especially with the loss of graduated-senior back Elijah Carey, who accounted for 1,795 of the team’s 2,425 rushing yards a year ago. “We’ve got to work together, it can’t just be one guy that carries the load for us this year,” Eidenschink said. “It’s got to take every single person working together as a team. That’s the only way that we’re going to do it.”
Peace knows it’ll be tough to replace Carey’s offensive workload this season, but is confident that rising sophomore speedster Stevie Rocker and senior Eliseo “Tiki” Garcia can carry the load.
Peace is confident the duo can do an admirable job of providing a balanced rushing attack to Eidenschink’s passing prowess, praising both for their respective talents.
“The problem with Tiki is he’s such a good blocker that it’ll be hard to replace him on that end,” Peace said. “So I told him, your job is to help somebody else block as good as you did so you can now carry the ball.”
Peace believes the duo can work in tandem to keep defenses guessing this fall, praising Garcia’s ability to fight through tackles to gain valuable yardage in the trenches.
“He’s short and sawed off and strong, and he’s not fun to tackle at all. His legs are short and fast, so right now those are the two guys I’m looking for as we work through the spring and summer months,” he said. “And when we talk about running the football, you don’t really know until the pads come on.”
Creating chemistry
Peace and his players came upon a mantra during an offseason meeting discussing each side’s goals for the upcoming campaign.
He was surprised to hear his players tell him the main thing they wanted to do, besides the customary tenants—like making the postseason and competing for a championship—was to pick each other up and cheer each other on through the year.
His team is still a long way from their season opener, against Apache Junction at 7 p.m., on Aug. 31, but he’s proud of what he’s seen so far.
“I think CDO football, without a doubt, is going to make a resurrection this year. We’ve got a lot of great things to be proud of as we enter the year,” he said. “As far as having the numbers that we have, the guys worrying about each other more than themselves. So, just our family atmosphere and getting back to the Dorado Brotherhood is going to be key for us as we move forward.”
Junior offensive and defensive lineman Diego Lujan, who Peace expects to have a huge season in the trenches, believes the team’s doing everything right to get back on track.
“Really, it all comes down to me just bonding with everyone else,” Lujan said. “Because I’m really not going to get a lot done if I don’t have everyone else there with me. So, it all just comes down to the bond, and we all have to help each other out.”
Lujan is ready to put in the hours of work necessary to get the team back to its historical winning ways, having missed the playoffs for only the third time in Peace’s eight-year tenure.
Peace believes the program’s future has a chance at replicating the success they had between 2009 and 2013, when they won a state championship and at least 10 games in three of those seasons.
“It’s just going to be a really fun year. We’ve got a lot more guys, we’re going to be more competitive and we’re going to be in that mindset of winning more games,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
